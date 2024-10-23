Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath’s game vision hailed by boss Jimmy Thelin as Irishman leads top-flight assists chart

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has hailed the vision of midfielder Jamie McGrath during their sensational unbeaten start to the season.

Republic of Ireland McGrath international pitched in with assists for both goals as Aberdeen fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Celtic on Saturday – McGrath has also delivered the most assists in the Premiership this season, with six.

His closest challenger is Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn on four assists.

McGrath has scored three goals this season in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has played an integral role in the 14-game unbeaten run under Thelin, with 13 wins and one draw.

Thelin reckons McGrath’s game intelligence, skill and ability to find space and deliver telling passes have been key to their unbeaten streak.

The Dons boss wants to secure McGrath on a new contract as the midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of the season.

McGrath would be free to talk with any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Aberdeen opened discussions about a new contract at the tail-end of last season.

However, talks were paused as the midfielder switched agents.

Aberdeen have reinitiated talks over a contract extension.

Thelin said: “Jamie is very skilful and really understands the game.

“He is not the fastest one, but is still fast because he reads the game so early.

“Jamie can read defence passing lines and can move before the defender to find free space on a football pitch.

“He is really quick in his head with how he understands the game and that is not easy.

“I am really happy with how he shows up on the pitch.”

‘DNA, identity and strong belief’

McGrath delivered two superb assists in the thrilling comeback at Parkhead.

He also sent in the free-kick into the box which led to what Aberdeen initially thought was a third goal to go 3-2 up.

McGrath’s free-kick found Slobadan Rubezic, who headed at goal, but, following a VAR review, the ball was adjudged to have hit Duk’s arm before going over the line.

Thelin said: “I was really happy with the team spirit in a very difficult away game at Celtic.

“Celtic stretched us in so many areas and we have to take learning points from that.

“However, we came out in the second half and grew our DNA, identity and strong belief in ourselves – that was great to see against a strong opponent.

“We were fast in the transitions and strong in set-plays.”

Focus turns to Dundee United derby

The comeback at Parkhead maintained Thelin’s remarkable unbeaten start as Aberdeen manager.

Prior to facing Celtic, Thelin had already set a new record for the best ever start by a manager in Scottish football history with 13 wins from 13.

The previous record had been 12 straight wins set by Martin O’Neil when he took over at Celtic in 2000.

Thelin admits emotions were high after the sensational fight-back at Parkhead.

However, he made sure the squad were quickly grounded at training and focus immediately turned to the derby with Dundee United at the weekend.

Thelin said: “There were a lot of emotions on Saturday and pride as we came back from 2-0 down to get a point.

“Now we have to refocus and bring new energy to the next game against Dundee United.

“We will work hard at Cormack Park and prepare for that game.”

Thelin relishing tough schedule

The clash against Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday is the latest in a pivotal run of fixtures for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen also host Rangers at Pittodrie on Wednesday, before a League Cup semi-final clash against Celtic at Hampden.

Thelin said: “It is nice to have a tight schedule with a lot of games.

“We enjoy that because we want to play games.

“However, all the focus is on the first game – Dundee United at home.”