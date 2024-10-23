Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath’s game vision hailed by boss Jimmy Thelin as Irishman leads top-flight assists chart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath’s game vision hailed by boss Jimmy Thelin as Irishman leads top-flight assists chart

Republic of Ireland international McGrath has the most assists in the Premiership this season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has hailed the vision of midfielder Jamie McGrath during their sensational unbeaten start to the season.

Republic of Ireland McGrath international pitched in with assists for both goals as Aberdeen fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Celtic on Saturday – McGrath has also delivered the most assists in the Premiership this season, with six.

His closest challenger is Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn on four assists.

McGrath has scored three goals this season in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has played an integral role in the 14-game unbeaten run under Thelin, with 13 wins and one draw.

Thelin reckons McGrath’s game intelligence, skill and ability to find space and deliver telling passes have been key to their unbeaten streak.

The Dons boss wants to secure McGrath on a new contract as the midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of the season.

McGrath would be free to talk with any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Aberdeen opened discussions about a new contract at the tail-end of last season.

However, talks were paused as the midfielder switched agents.

Aberdeen have reinitiated talks over a contract extension.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath and Celtic's Arne Engels in action in the 2-2 Premiership draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath and Celtic's Arne Engels in action in the 2-2 Premiership draw at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Jamie is very skilful and really understands the game.

“He is not the fastest one, but is still fast because he reads the game so early.

“Jamie can read defence passing lines and can move before the defender to find free space on a football pitch.

“He is really quick in his head with how he understands the game and that is not easy.

“I am really happy with how he shows up on the pitch.”

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates after Topi Keskinen (second right) scores in the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates after Topi Keskinen (second right) scores in the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS.

‘DNA, identity and strong belief’

McGrath delivered two superb assists in the thrilling comeback at Parkhead.

He also sent in the free-kick into the box which led to what Aberdeen initially thought was a third goal to go 3-2 up.

McGrath’s free-kick found Slobadan Rubezic, who headed at goal, but, following a VAR review, the ball was adjudged to have hit Duk’s arm before going over the line.

Aberdeen take the lead through Duk but the goal is ruled out for a handball in the 2-2 draw at Celtic. Image; SNS
Aberdeen take the lead through Duk but the goal is ruled out for a handball in the 2-2 draw at Celtic. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “I was really happy with the team spirit in a very difficult away game at Celtic.

“Celtic stretched us in so many areas and we have to take learning points from that.

“However, we came out in the second half and grew our DNA, identity and strong belief in ourselves – that was great to see against a strong opponent.

“We were fast in the transitions and strong in set-plays.”

Focus turns to Dundee United derby

The comeback at Parkhead maintained Thelin’s remarkable unbeaten start as Aberdeen manager.

Prior to facing Celtic, Thelin had already set a new record for the best ever start by a manager in Scottish football history with 13 wins from 13.

The previous record had been 12 straight wins set by Martin O’Neil when he took over at Celtic in 2000.

Thelin admits emotions were high after the sensational fight-back at Parkhead.

However, he made sure the squad were quickly grounded at training and focus immediately turned to the derby with Dundee United at the weekend.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “There were a lot of emotions on Saturday and pride as we came back from 2-0 down to get a point.

“Now we have to refocus and bring new energy to the next game against Dundee United.

“We will work hard at Cormack Park and prepare for that game.”

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov at full-time after the William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park, on October 19, 2024. Image: SNS.

Thelin relishing tough schedule

The clash against Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday is the latest in a pivotal run of fixtures for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen also host Rangers at Pittodrie on Wednesday, before a League Cup semi-final clash against Celtic at Hampden.

Thelin said: “It is nice to have a tight schedule with a lot of games.

“We enjoy that because we want to play games.

“However, all the focus is on the first game – Dundee United at home.”

Conversation