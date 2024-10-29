‘Air support’ called on in hunt for missing 51-year-old last seen in Alford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Air support’ called on in hunt for missing 51-year-old last seen in Alford

Officers are searching for Eleanor Reid.

By Ena Saracevic
Eleanor Reid is missing from the Alford area. Image: Police Scotland.
Police are using air support as part of a search after a woman has been reported missing from the Alford area of Aberdeenshire.

Eleanor Reid was last seen at around 5.30am on Tuesday, October 29 in the Kingsford Road area.

Police Scotland are currently using resources, including air support, to search for the Aberdeenshire woman.

The 51-year-old is being described as white, around 5ft 3ins, of slim build and with long shoulder-length brown hair.

Eleanor has glasses and it is believed she may be wearing a hoodie, jeans and white converse shoes.

Image: Police Scotland.

Concerns growing for Eleanor’s welfare

Inspector Nick Searle said: “Eleanor has gone missing in quite a remote area and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“Enquiries suggest she may not be dressed for outdoor weather and it is important that we make sure she is safe and well as soon as possible.

“We already have resources, including air support, helping in the search and I am asking anyone living, walking or driving in the area to keep a look out for Eleanor.

“Please check sheds, outhouses, hedges and wooded areas in case she has sought shelter.”

If anyone has seen Eleanor or knows where she might be then they are being asked to call 101, quoting reference number 0583 of Tuesday, October 29.

Conversation