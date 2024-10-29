‘Air support’ called on in hunt for missing 51-year-old last seen in Alford

Police are using air support as part of a search after a woman has been reported missing from the Alford area of Aberdeenshire.

Eleanor Reid was last seen at around 5.30am on Tuesday, October 29 in the Kingsford Road area.

Police Scotland are currently using resources, including air support, to search for the Aberdeenshire woman.

The 51-year-old is being described as white, around 5ft 3ins, of slim build and with long shoulder-length brown hair.

Eleanor has glasses and it is believed she may be wearing a hoodie, jeans and white converse shoes.

Concerns growing for Eleanor’s welfare

Inspector Nick Searle said: “Eleanor has gone missing in quite a remote area and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“Enquiries suggest she may not be dressed for outdoor weather and it is important that we make sure she is safe and well as soon as possible.

“We already have resources, including air support, helping in the search and I am asking anyone living, walking or driving in the area to keep a look out for Eleanor.

“Please check sheds, outhouses, hedges and wooded areas in case she has sought shelter.”

If anyone has seen Eleanor or knows where she might be then they are being asked to call 101, quoting reference number 0583 of Tuesday, October 29.