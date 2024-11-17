Cruden Bay residents back petition to save library from closure

Cruden Bay residents have backed a petition condemning plans to close their local library.

It’s one of 13 Aberdeenshire Council libraries earmarked for closure by the end of the year due to low footfall.

More than 200 people have signed a petition, which states: “Aberdeenshire Council announced yesterday they were closing Cruden Bay Library.

“Our library is a place for parents to take babies and toddlers to play and pick out books, to begin a life of reading by being read to.

“It’s a place for kids to learn to read, to choose wonderful, exciting stories.

“A place for adults to learn and read for pleasure. A place for audiobooks, for kids and adults. A place to meet people.

“There’s a busy craft group and reading club using the library.

“And summer holiday kids Lego robot and coding sessions. This will not be replicated in our village.

“We must not lose this, and we must not lose Russell, who knows all of his users and can recommend books they will enjoy.

“Please sign this petition. Do not let Aberdeenshire Council make this decision.”

One user, Wilma McDougall, wrote: “Myself and the kids use the library regularly and I used the library growing up too.

“It’s such a pity that the community be deprived of such a wonderful facility.”

Alexandra Buchan added: “We use this library all the time. Our kids get books out every week, and the school goes there all the time.”

Barrie Harper said: “It’s important for older people and young alike to have a library.

“It’s a place of learning and our current councillors were not deprived of this.”

SNP, Democratic and Independent councillors in the north-east have also slammed the council for failing to consult the community.

Councillors fear for the ‘damage to public trust’

Leader of the opposition, SNP councillor Gwyneth Petrie, said: “Despite being told, time and again, that local voices and place planning matters, we are hit with yet another raft of closure announcements without any community consultation, and without even our local members in those areas being informed of the decision.

“It absolutely astounds us that the Tory-led administration cannot grasp the damage to public trust in the council that is done when such significant decisions are made whilst the budget consultation is ongoing.

“We will be seeking clarification as a matter of urgency on when this decision was taken, by whom, and why there has been such a breakdown in communication on various levels.”

Aberdeenshire residents fear for what’s to come

Councillor Alison Evison, co-leader of the Democratic and Independent Group, added: I have been contacted by so many people from Inverbervie, in my ward, who have been shocked and angered by the sudden announcement to close the local library.”

A spokesperson for Live Life Aberdeenshire, which manages the region’s libraries, previously told The Press and Journal: “These are in locations where libraries have seen lower numbers of users over the years and have been operating on a part-time basis for some time, or where the buildings are simply no longer suitable for ongoing provision.

“This does not mean an end to library services in these communities, however.

“We will continue to provide access to services via our popular ‘click and collect’ and doorstep delivery options, through local outreach activities, and ongoing access to various digital services.

“We will retain a core provision of 18 libraries in our main towns, in line with the council’s place strategy.

“Staff have been informed of the plans and we will now explore redeployment opportunities.”