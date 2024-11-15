Thirteen libraries across Aberdeenshire to close

Aberdeenshire Council has announced it is shutting 13 libraries across the region.

The closures will affect libraries in towns without academy schools, spanning from Newtonhill to Macduff.

Several of these facilities, which are currently operating on a part-time basis, are expected to shut down completely by the end of the year.

Council officials say the decisions come as user numbers drop.

However, they say they remain committed to offering books to residents through “click and collect” and “digital” services.

Local library staff have been informed of the decision and efforts are being made to redeploy people to other facilities where appropriate.

The full list of closures

• Balmedie

• Boddam

• Cairnbulg

• Cruden Bay

• Insch Library

• Inverbervie

• Kintore

• Macduff

• New Pitsligo

• Newmachar

• Newtonhill

• Rosehearty

• Strichen

Aberdeenshire library closures due to ‘declining user numbers’

Live Life Aberdeenshire, which manage the region’s libraries, issued a statement to The Press and Journal explaining the reason for the cuts.

A spokesman said that in addition to declining user numbers, some buildings were no longer “suitable for provision”.

“As part of our ongoing strategy for delivery of a sustainable, fit for purpose library service across Aberdeenshire, a decision has been taken to end the use of 13 library buildings by the end of the year,” he said.

“These are in locations where libraries have seen lower numbers of users over the years and have been operating on a part-time basis for some time, or where the buildings are simply no longer suitable for ongoing provision.

“This does not mean an end to library services in these communities, however.

“We will continue to provide access to services via our popular ‘click and collect’ and doorstep delivery options, through local outreach activities, and ongoing access to various digital services.

“We will retain a core provision of 18 libraries in our main towns, in line with the council’s place strategy.

“Staff have been informed of the plans and we will now explore redeployment opportunities.

“We would like to thank our customers for their support of these venues over the years and will share local information about access to services over the coming weeks.”