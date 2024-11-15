Thirteen libraries across Aberdeenshire to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thirteen libraries across Aberdeenshire to close

Council bosses says user numbers have dropped - is your local library affected?

By Graham Fleming
Macduff library is one of the 13 confirmed locations. Image: Google Maps
Macduff library is one of the 13 confirmed locations. Image: Google Maps

Aberdeenshire Council has announced it is shutting 13 libraries across the region.

The closures will affect libraries in towns without academy schools, spanning from Newtonhill to Macduff.

Several of these facilities, which are currently operating on a part-time basis, are expected to shut down completely by the end of the year.

Newtonhill is one of the many facilities affected. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Council officials say the decisions come as user numbers drop.

However, they say they remain committed to offering books to residents through “click and collect” and “digital” services.

Local library staff have been informed of the decision and efforts are being made to redeploy people to other facilities where appropriate.

The full list of closures

•            Balmedie

•            Boddam

•            Cairnbulg

•            Cruden Bay

•            Insch Library

•            Inverbervie

•            Kintore

•            Macduff

•            New Pitsligo

•            Newmachar

•            Newtonhill

•            Rosehearty

•            Strichen

Front of Strichen Library.
Strichen Library will be closed by the end of the year. Image: Google Maps.

Aberdeenshire library closures due to ‘declining user numbers’

Live Life Aberdeenshire, which manage the region’s libraries, issued a statement to The Press and Journal explaining the reason for the cuts.

A spokesman said that in addition to declining user numbers, some buildings were no longer “suitable for provision”.

“As part of our ongoing strategy for delivery of a sustainable, fit for purpose library service across Aberdeenshire, a decision has been taken to end the use of 13 library buildings by the end of the year,” he said.

“These are in locations where libraries have seen lower numbers of users over the years and have been operating on a part-time basis for some time, or where the buildings are simply no longer suitable for ongoing provision.

“This does not mean an end to library services in these communities, however.

“We will continue to provide access to services via our popular ‘click and collect’ and doorstep delivery options, through local outreach activities, and ongoing access to various digital services.

“We will retain a core provision of 18 libraries in our main towns, in line with the council’s place strategy.

“Staff have been informed of the plans and we will now explore redeployment opportunities.

“We would like to thank our customers for their support of these venues over the years and will share local information about access to services over the coming weeks.”

Conversation