Multi-car crash closes Stonehaven streets as ‘sheet ice’ covers north-east roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Multi-car crash closes Stonehaven streets as ‘sheet ice’ covers north-east roads

Met Office have predicted snowy weather to continue into Saturday across the north of Scotland.

By Louise Glen & Graham Fleming
Police have closed the road at the top of Bath Street. Image: DC Thomson
Police have closed the road at the top of Bath Street. Image: DC Thomson

A multi-car crash has closed multiple Stonehaven streets as treacherous travel conditions are set to continue throughout the week.

Police are currently in attendance at Ann Street in the coastal town and have urged drivers to avoid the area due to icy conditions.

Locals are reporting the collision involved five vehicles and roads in the town have been described as being covered with sheet ice.

Queen’s Road in Stonehaven is covered in ice. Image DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, wintry weather has also closed the snow gates on the A939 at Cockbridge and the A869 Crate road on the NC500 in Wester Ross.

As a Met Office warning stays in force across the north and north east people are waking up to a further day of travel and traffic disruption.

The whole of the north has been issued a yellow warning for snow and ice.

An amber warning is also in place with the likelihood that Storm Bert will bring a further spell of heavy snow at the weekend, leading to some disruption on Saturday.

Forecasters have warned that there is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Road maintenance staff have been out overnight on north east roads to clear the large amounts of snow build up.

A video, created by Amey, shows a tractor clearing the roads on the A96 between Keith and Fochabers at 3am this morning.

All the latest road updates as snow gates closed

Ann Street, Stonehaven: A multi-vehicle crash has currently closed the busy town centre road. Police are in attendance and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

B974 Banchory to Fettercairn: The snow gates are closed on the B974 between Banchory and Fettercairn in both directions.

B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road: Road closed due to snow on B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road both ways between Banchory and Fettercairn. The snow gates are closed.

A90 Lonmay: Reports of slow traffic due to a multi-vehicle crash, ice and snow on A90 both ways from St Combs turn-off to A952 (Cortes junction).

A939 between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge: Road closed due to snow on A939 both ways between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge. Cameras show that the snow gates are closed.

A941 Fogwatt to Rothes: Very slow traffic due to snow on A941 both ways from Fogwatt to Rothes.

A96 Fochabers: Queueing traffic due to snow on A96 both ways at A98 (Fochabers East roundabout).

A896 Craite Barn Wester Ross: Road closed due to snow on Craite Barn both ways between A896 and the campsite. The snow gates are closed.

A816 Oban to Lochgilphead: Reports of a crash on the A816 both ways near the Cuilfail Hotel. Traffic is coping well.

Public transport disruption

Trains between Inverness and Glasgow: Because of an earlier broken down train between Kingussie and Dalwhinnie services between these stations are subject to delays.

Trains between Kintore and Aberdeen: Most services between Kintore and the Granite City are currently unavailable. The only remaining outbound service remaining is the 12.51pm service. All trains to Kintore read as “not available”.

Moray Service 309: Due to staff shortages there will be a disruption to the Service 309. Rotations 1, 2, 9 and 10 will not operate on 21 and 22 November 2024.

If you have spotted an incident on the road that you’d like to tell us about, please get in touch with livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation