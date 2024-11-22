Multi-car crash closes Stonehaven streets as ‘sheet ice’ covers north-east roads

A multi-car crash has closed multiple Stonehaven streets as treacherous travel conditions are set to continue throughout the week.

Police are currently in attendance at Ann Street in the coastal town and have urged drivers to avoid the area due to icy conditions.

Locals are reporting the collision involved five vehicles and roads in the town have been described as being covered with sheet ice.

Meanwhile, wintry weather has also closed the snow gates on the A939 at Cockbridge and the A869 Crate road on the NC500 in Wester Ross.

As a Met Office warning stays in force across the north and north east people are waking up to a further day of travel and traffic disruption.

The whole of the north has been issued a yellow warning for snow and ice.

An amber warning is also in place with the likelihood that Storm Bert will bring a further spell of heavy snow at the weekend, leading to some disruption on Saturday.

Forecasters have warned that there is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Road maintenance staff have been out overnight on north east roads to clear the large amounts of snow build up.

A video, created by Amey, shows a tractor clearing the roads on the A96 between Keith and Fochabers at 3am this morning.

All the latest road updates as snow gates closed

Ann Street, Stonehaven: A multi-vehicle crash has currently closed the busy town centre road. Police are in attendance and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

B974 Banchory to Fettercairn: The snow gates are closed on the B974 between Banchory and Fettercairn in both directions.

B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road: Road closed due to snow on B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road both ways between Banchory and Fettercairn. The snow gates are closed.

A90 Lonmay: Reports of slow traffic due to a multi-vehicle crash, ice and snow on A90 both ways from St Combs turn-off to A952 (Cortes junction).

A939 between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge: Road closed due to snow on A939 both ways between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge. Cameras show that the snow gates are closed.

A941 Fogwatt to Rothes: Very slow traffic due to snow on A941 both ways from Fogwatt to Rothes.

A96 Fochabers: Queueing traffic due to snow on A96 both ways at A98 (Fochabers East roundabout).

A896 Craite Barn Wester Ross: Road closed due to snow on Craite Barn both ways between A896 and the campsite. The snow gates are closed.

A816 Oban to Lochgilphead: Reports of a crash on the A816 both ways near the Cuilfail Hotel. Traffic is coping well.

Public transport disruption

Trains between Inverness and Glasgow: Because of an earlier broken down train between Kingussie and Dalwhinnie services between these stations are subject to delays.

Trains between Kintore and Aberdeen: Most services between Kintore and the Granite City are currently unavailable. The only remaining outbound service remaining is the 12.51pm service. All trains to Kintore read as “not available”.

Moray Service 309: Due to staff shortages there will be a disruption to the Service 309. Rotations 1, 2, 9 and 10 will not operate on 21 and 22 November 2024.

