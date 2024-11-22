List of schools closed on Friday, November 22 as snow and ice to continue across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

List of schools closed on Friday, November 22 as snow and ice to continue across the north and north-east

Thousands of pupils across the region will be impacted by the snow and ice today.

By Ross Hempseed & Louise Glen
Children playing in snow.
Children will hope to get some snow to play in as schools are closed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Snow and ice conditions will impact thousands of children across the north and north-east as Storm Bert is due to hit on Saturday.

Primary schools, high schools and nurseries have closed to pupils, with a number of other classes facing a delayed start to the day.

For the past week, children have been forced to stay at home as conditions prevent schools for opening, or closing early.

Conditions will worsen tomorrow as Storm Bert hits the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray this weekend, with an amber warning issued for parts of central and southern Highlands.

See below for a full list of school closures.

Aberdeen schools

There are currently no closures reported.

Aberdeenshire schools

School closures 

Alford Academy: Closed to everyone

Alford Primary School: Closed to everyone

Auchterless School: Closed to everyone

Cairney School: Closed to everyone

Cluny School: Closed to everyone

Craigievar School: Closed to everyone

Crudie School: Closed to everyone

Drumblade School: Closed to everyone

Dunecht School: Closed to everyone

Fintry School, Turriff: Closed to everyone

Fordyce School: Closed to everyone

Forgue School:  Closed to everyone

Glass School: Closed to everyone

Gordon Primary School: Closed to everyone

Gordon Schools (The): Closed to everyone

Keig School: Closed to everyone

Kennethmont School: Closed to everyone

King Edward School: Closed to everyone

Kinimonth School: Closed to everyone

Largue School: Closed to everyone

Ordiquhill School: Closed to everyone

Rhynie School: Closed to everyone

Strathdon School: Closed to everyone

Towie School: Closed to everyone

Turriff Academy: Closed to pupils only

Turriff Primary School: Closed to everyone

Schools may be subject to transport changes or delayed openings, click here to visit Aberdeenshire Council website.

Moray schools

School closures

Aberlour Primary School and Nursery: Closed

Busy Bees Childcare: Closed

Craigellachie Primary School: Closed

Dallas Primary School: Closed

Glenlivet Primary: Closed

Knockando Primary School: Closed

Lhanbryde Primary School:  Closed

Mortlach Primary: Closed

Newmill Primary School: Closed

Rothes Primary School: Closed

Speyside High: Closed to Staff and Young People

The Cabin: closed

Tomintoul Primary:  Closed

Highland schools

School closures

Achiltibuie Primary:  Closed

Achiltibuie Primary Nursery:  Closed

Dingwall Primary: Closed

Edinbane Primary:  Closed

Kirkhill Primary Nursery: Closed

Lairg Primary:  Closed

Lairg Primary Nursery:  Closed

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare:  Closed

Lochinver Primary:  Closed

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery:  Closed

North Kessock Primary Nursery:  Closed

Rogart Primary:  Closed

Rogart Primary Nursery:  Closed

Rosehall Primary:  Closed

St Clement’s School:  Closed

St Clement’s School Nursery:  Closed

Stratherrick Primary:  Closed

Stratherrick Primary Nursery:  Closed

Teanassie Primary Nursery:  Closed

Schools may be subject to transport changes or delayed openings, click here to visit the Highland Council website.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation