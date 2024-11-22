List of schools closed on Friday, November 22 as snow and ice to continue across the north and north-east

Snow and ice conditions will impact thousands of children across the north and north-east as Storm Bert is due to hit on Saturday.

Primary schools, high schools and nurseries have closed to pupils, with a number of other classes facing a delayed start to the day.

For the past week, children have been forced to stay at home as conditions prevent schools for opening, or closing early.

Conditions will worsen tomorrow as Storm Bert hits the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray this weekend, with an amber warning issued for parts of central and southern Highlands.

See below for a full list of school closures.

Aberdeen schools

There are currently no closures reported.

Aberdeenshire schools

School closures

Alford Academy: Closed to everyone

Alford Primary School: Closed to everyone

Auchterless School: Closed to everyone

Cairney School: Closed to everyone

Cluny School: Closed to everyone

Craigievar School: Closed to everyone

Crudie School: Closed to everyone

Drumblade School: Closed to everyone

Dunecht School: Closed to everyone

Fintry School, Turriff: Closed to everyone

Fordyce School: Closed to everyone

Forgue School: Closed to everyone

Glass School: Closed to everyone

Gordon Primary School: Closed to everyone

Gordon Schools (The): Closed to everyone

Keig School: Closed to everyone

Kennethmont School: Closed to everyone

King Edward School: Closed to everyone

Kinimonth School: Closed to everyone

Largue School: Closed to everyone

Ordiquhill School: Closed to everyone

Rhynie School: Closed to everyone

Strathdon School: Closed to everyone

Towie School: Closed to everyone

Turriff Academy: Closed to pupils only

Turriff Primary School: Closed to everyone

Schools may be subject to transport changes or delayed openings, click here to visit Aberdeenshire Council website.

Moray schools

School closures

Aberlour Primary School and Nursery: Closed

Busy Bees Childcare: Closed

Craigellachie Primary School: Closed

Dallas Primary School: Closed

Glenlivet Primary: Closed

Knockando Primary School: Closed

Lhanbryde Primary School: Closed

Mortlach Primary: Closed

Newmill Primary School: Closed

Rothes Primary School: Closed

Speyside High: Closed to Staff and Young People

The Cabin: closed

Tomintoul Primary: Closed

Highland schools

School closures

Achiltibuie Primary: Closed

Achiltibuie Primary Nursery: Closed

Dingwall Primary: Closed

Edinbane Primary: Closed

Kirkhill Primary Nursery: Closed

Lairg Primary: Closed

Lairg Primary Nursery: Closed

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare: Closed

Lochinver Primary: Closed

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery: Closed

North Kessock Primary Nursery: Closed

Rogart Primary: Closed

Rogart Primary Nursery: Closed

Rosehall Primary: Closed

St Clement’s School: Closed

St Clement’s School Nursery: Closed

Stratherrick Primary: Closed

Stratherrick Primary Nursery: Closed

Teanassie Primary Nursery: Closed

Schools may be subject to transport changes or delayed openings, click here to visit the Highland Council website.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.