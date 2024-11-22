List of schools closed on Friday, November 22 as snow and ice to continue across the north and north-east

Snow and ice conditions will impact thousands of children across the north and north-east as Storm Bert is due to hit on Saturday.
Primary schools, high schools and nurseries have closed to pupils, with a number of other classes facing a delayed start to the day.
For the past week, children have been forced to stay at home as conditions prevent schools for opening, or closing early.
Conditions will worsen tomorrow as Storm Bert hits the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray this weekend, with an amber warning issued for parts of central and southern Highlands.
See below for a full list of school closures.
Aberdeen schools
There are currently no closures reported.
Aberdeenshire schools
School closures
Alford Academy: Closed to everyone
Alford Primary School: Closed to everyone
Auchterless School: Closed to everyone
Cairney School: Closed to everyone
Cluny School: Closed to everyone
Craigievar School: Closed to everyone
Crudie School: Closed to everyone
Drumblade School: Closed to everyone
Dunecht School: Closed to everyone
Fintry School, Turriff: Closed to everyone
Fordyce School: Closed to everyone
Forgue School: Closed to everyone
Glass School: Closed to everyone
Gordon Primary School: Closed to everyone
Gordon Schools (The): Closed to everyone
Keig School: Closed to everyone
Kennethmont School: Closed to everyone
King Edward School: Closed to everyone
Kinimonth School: Closed to everyone
Largue School: Closed to everyone
Ordiquhill School: Closed to everyone
Rhynie School: Closed to everyone
Strathdon School: Closed to everyone
Towie School: Closed to everyone
Turriff Academy: Closed to pupils only
Turriff Primary School: Closed to everyone
Schools may be subject to transport changes or delayed openings, click here to visit Aberdeenshire Council website.
Moray schools
School closures
Aberlour Primary School and Nursery: Closed
Busy Bees Childcare: Closed
Craigellachie Primary School: Closed
Dallas Primary School: Closed
Glenlivet Primary: Closed
Knockando Primary School: Closed
Lhanbryde Primary School: Closed
Mortlach Primary: Closed
Newmill Primary School: Closed
Rothes Primary School: Closed
Speyside High: Closed to Staff and Young People
The Cabin: closed
Tomintoul Primary: Closed
Highland schools
School closures
Achiltibuie Primary: Closed
Achiltibuie Primary Nursery: Closed
Dingwall Primary: Closed
Edinbane Primary: Closed
Kirkhill Primary Nursery: Closed
Lairg Primary: Closed
Lairg Primary Nursery: Closed
Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare: Closed
Lochinver Primary: Closed
Macdiarmid Primary Nursery: Closed
North Kessock Primary Nursery: Closed
Rogart Primary: Closed
Rogart Primary Nursery: Closed
Rosehall Primary: Closed
St Clement’s School: Closed
St Clement’s School Nursery: Closed
Stratherrick Primary: Closed
Stratherrick Primary Nursery: Closed
Teanassie Primary Nursery: Closed
Schools may be subject to transport changes or delayed openings, click here to visit the Highland Council website.
