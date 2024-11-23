A90 closed near Fraserburgh after crash

Both directions of the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road has been closed at Lonmay due to a two-vehicle collision.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm this evening.

Emergency services are at the scene, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service being alerted to the incident by ambulance at 4.46pm.

Two fire appliances, both from Fraserburgh, remain at the scene.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

