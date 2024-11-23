Ross County 2-1 Motherwell: Key points and Don Cowie reaction as Staggies see off Steelmen

Manager Don Cowie praised his Ross County side as clinical finishing earned a 2-1 home Premiership win over Motherwell.

On a bitterly cold day when the snow, ice and chilling rain gripped most of the country, including much of the route to the Highlands on the A9, this was a warming result for County.

Ronan Hale and Josh Nisbet goals early in the second half put the Staggies in the driving seat against their fifth-placed opponents.

Zach Robinson’s response, heading home from a free-kick, made for a tense finish, but Cowie’s side secured their first win in four outings – meaning 12 of their 15 points have been earned at home.

The result put County lifted County into seventh position ahead of late evening fixtures.

Cowie delighted with second half

Cowie was delighted to see his team raise the levels when required to get the victory.

He said: “It’s a great three points.

“Motherwell have been excellent so far this season, but we always have belief here in Dingwall.

“It was a very even game in the first half, and then in the first half hour of the second half we were excellent and were deservedly in front.

“We could have got more than the two goals, and I was really disappointed to concede because we had been really solid throughout the game.

“We had different personnel on the pitch, but we still have to defend that free-kick. That makes it nervy when it didn’t need to be, but we still got the three points.”

More questions being asked in attack

Cowie praised his players for being more direct in their approach, with even a blocked drive leading to the breakthrough.

He added: “We speak all the time about getting your shots away.

“Noah (Chilvers) doesn’t hit the cleanest shot, but he gets fortunate and Ronan tucks it away.

“Josh has said how desperate he was to get his first goal for the club, and it was really important at that time to give us a two-goal cushion.”

Motherwell started with real purpose

In the game delayed until 3.15pm due to technical issues with VAR, Motherwell dictated the first half of the opening 45 minutes, winning several free-kicks in telling areas.

However, a Dan Casey header wide from an Andy Halliday delivery was as close as they came during that period.

County hit back and shot from captain Connor Randall and Chilvers were blocked on their route to goal as Well stood firm.

Motherwell had goalkeeper Aston Oxborough to thank for it remaining goalless on 32 minutes when he superbly turned away a searing shot from Chilvers, who was lined up by James Brown on the right flank.

And home keeper Ross Laidlaw was alert just before the break to push away a drive from Tom Sparrow after neat work from Steve Sneddon opened up a gap.

County took control with two goals

Two minutes into the second half, County grabbed the advantage when Hale guided a low shot past Oxborough after Chilvers’ shot fell into his path.

The Irishman made no mistake with a lethal finish for his eighth goal of the season.

Moments later, County doubled their advantage, this time from a player scoring his first goal in County colours.

Another eye-catching capture, Nisbet collected the ball outside the box, glanced up and unleashed a fantastic rising shot out of Oxborough’s reach.

Motherwell were slack in their play, knowing the match was slipping away.

However, with seven minutes to go, they halved the deficit. Lennon Miller whipped in a free-kick and sub Zach Robinson headed past Laidlaw.

After a lengthy VAR check, the goal was awarded.

Thankfully for County, they weathered the storm and collected their third Premiership win of the term.

Next weekend, they are heading to Celtic Park to take on the champions and unbeaten league leaders. The following week, they host Rangers.

Hale cruising towards double digits

Hale, a summer capture from Cliftonville, was seen as a smart piece of business by Cowie and he’s showing why.

His awareness and willingness to find spaces are worth watching in games and eight goals in 16 appearances speaks volumes for a player moving to a new league and country.

It was a pleasure to see Nisbet lash home a cracker here just days after explaining that he used some of the international break to learn tips for specialist striker coach Scott Chickelday.

After three games without a County goal overall, and no shots on target in their 3-0 loss at Dundee United, this was a welcome boost for the Staggies.

Chilvers pulled strings in classy show

Attacking midfielder Chilvers was back in the starting 11 after being benched at Tannadice and he showed what he could do.

He was on the park until 95 minutes and he was involved in most of the positive, attacking play.

You could look anywhere on the pitch and you’d see him and Cowie will have been impressed with his number 10. Worthy of that starting shirt.

Game should have been postponed

While this ended as a great outcome for County, should this match have even happened?

Asking fans to travel through amber warnings where there is a “risk to life” should have put this game off on Friday night.

Many Well fans had to turn around and stay at home, but the mixed messages created confusion.

The Lanarkshire side usually bring a decent support up north, but the 278 who made it was a reflection of the weather difficulties.

It should have been taken out of the hands of individuals by the SPFL postponing it, even though the visiting team travelled up the day before.

Ross County v Motherwell ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6, Leak 5 (Campbell 46), Lopata 6 (Efete 75), Wright 7, Harmon 6 (Denholm 81), Nisbet 7, Randall 6, Brown 6, Chilvers 8, White 6, Hale 7 (Samuel 81).

Subs not used: Hamilton (GK), Allardice, Telfer, Samuel, Brophy.

MOTHERWELL (3-5-2): Oxborough 6, Sneddon 6 (Paton 57), Balmer 6, Casey 7, Wilson 6, Gordon 6, Miller 6, Sparrow 6 (Ebiye 69), Kaleta 7 (88), Halliday 6 (Maswanhise 57), Stamatelopoulos 6 (Robinson 69).

Subs not used: Connolly (GK), Zdravkovski, Blaney, Koutroumbis.

Referee: Chris Graham.

Attendance: 3410.

Man-of-the-match: Josh Nisbet.

