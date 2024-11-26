Four north-east restaurants and take-aways fined £380,000 for employing illegal workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Four north-east restaurants and take-aways fined £380,000 for employing illegal workers

Three spots in Aberdeen and one in Methlick have been fined by the Home Office.

By Graham Fleming
Seoul has been fined £120,000. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Four north-east restaurants and take-aways have been fined a combined total of £380,000 for employing illegal workers.

The Home Office has revealed the names of a number of businesses who have been handed ‘illegal working civil penalties’ – with three locations in Aberdeen and one in Methlick.

The fines apply to employment activity between April 1 to June 30, 2024. The list has only recently been published.

The Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant refused to comment when approached. Image: Google Maps

Aberdeen’s Seoul, located at the top of Crown Street, has been ordered to pay £120,000. Of the 260 businesses across the UK fined during that period, only five received a higher fine.

The liable party has been named as Crown Street Korean Ltd.

Meanwhile, Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant in Bridge of Don – owned by Golden Palace 238 Limited – was hit with a £90,000 bill.

Fu Cheng at Main Road, Methlick (Fu Cheng Chinese Limited) has also been ordered to pay the same amount.illegal

Meanwhile, Blue Spice Takeaway at 222 George Street has been fined £80,000. The liable party is named as BWP Aberdeen Ltd.

Penalties for employing illegal workers tripled from February this year – businesses can now be fined between £15,000 to £45,000 for a first time offence, and those caught a second time can be subject to fines ranging from £20,000 to £60,000 per worker.

After being approached by The Press and Journal, Seoul said that they “didn’t know anything” about the fine.

The manager we spoke claimed they had only began leasing the restaurant since November 1.

Management at Blue Spice said they had only recently taken over the business and implied the fine was incurred by a previous regime.

Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant refused to comment when we made contact.

Fu Cheng in Methlick did not respond to our attempts to reach out.

Blue Spice was also fined. Image: Google Maps.

‘Ignorance is not a defence’

Yash Dubal, director of visa and immigration law firm A Y and J Solicitors, said companies need to be extra vigilant when employing overseas workers.

“These figures show the cost to businesses when they do get it wrong,” he said.

“An employer has a responsibility to make sure workers are legally allowed to work.

“Ignorance is not a defence and if you cannot show you have made the necessary checks you could be facing a significant fine.

“Labour shows no signs of softening the stance against undocumented workers and the higher fines now being issued will put some companies out of business.”

