Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberchirder shop goes up for sale after a century of service

Willie and Elaine Bremner said they have made the "heartfelt" decision to sell Bremners of Foggie.

By Ena Saracevic
The family are now putting their business on the market. Image: Bremners of Foggie.
An Aberchirder family has put their shop on the market after a century of serving the community.

Willie and Elaine Bremner – the current owners of Bremners of Foggie – said it was a “difficult decision” to be selling their South Street furniture and removal service business.

They are determined to find someone who will continue to provide the “same level of service and commitment to the community they have always strived for”.

The couple said in a statement: “We have been honoured to serve our community for generations, and the decision to sell Bremners of Foggie was not made lightly.

“Our priority is finding the right person or group who will honour the values we’ve upheld.”

Owners ‘proud’ of Bremners of Foggie’s reputation over the years

The business has been put on the market for £750,000.

RightMove’s listing includes the retail shop as well as the removal service.

The seller’s describe the sell as an opportunity to take on a “century of tradition and excellence”.

The listing states: “Established in 1924, Bremners of Foggie has been a cornerstone of the community, known for its exceptional customer service and quality offerings.

“The business began as a small local shop, providing the finest goods to the people of Aberdeenshire. Over the years, it has evolved and diversified, now encompassing a highly respected retail shop, a well-established removal service, and several other key services that support the community.”

The shop has served the community for a century.

In a post to social media, the family said: “Bremners of Foggie has always been more than just a business; it’s been a family tradition and a trusted community establishment.

“We’re immensely proud of the relationships we have built and the reputation Bremners of Foggie has earned.

“Our aim is to find a new owner who shares our values and our vision for the future of Bremners of Foggie, ensuring that the business remains a reliable and trusted part of the community.”

The shop will continue to operate as usual while they hunt for a new owner.

“Thank you for your continued support and loyalty,” they added.

“We are grateful for the memories, connections, and achievements we’ve shared together and are excited to see Bremners of Foggie continue to serve the community for many years to come.”

Potential buyers who are interested in continuing the legacy of Bremners of Foggie are invited to express their interest and to contact Alastair Donald on info@consultancy.network.

