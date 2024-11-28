Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Two people taken to hospital after two-car crash on A90 near Fraserburgh The A90 Kirktown Brae was closed in both directions this morning. By Louise Glen November 28 2024, 7:21 am November 28 2024, 7:21 am Share Two people taken to hospital after two-car crash on A90 near Fraserburgh Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6638771/a90-crash-fraserburgh-kirktown-brae/ Copy Link 0 comment A90 south of Fraserburgh. Image: Googlemaps. Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A90 this morning. Kirktown Brae was closed between the B9032 and B9033 Boothby Road following a collision at around 6am near Fraserburgh. Two ambulances were sent to the scene and two patients were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their condition is unknown. The A90 Kirktown Brae has since reopened. Two taken to ARI after A90 crash A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 06:03 to attend a two-car road traffic collision on the A90. “Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.” Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been asked for comment.
