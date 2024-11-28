Two people taken to hospital after two-car crash on A90 near Fraserburgh

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A90 this morning.

Kirktown Brae was closed between the B9032 and B9033 Boothby Road following a collision at around 6am near Fraserburgh.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and two patients were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Their condition is unknown.

The A90 Kirktown Brae has since reopened.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 06:03 to attend a two-car road traffic collision on the A90.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been asked for comment.