Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three people given medical treatment after fire at Aberdeen home

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in Aberdeen were alerted to the fire at 12.48am.

By Louise Glen & Graham Fleming
The aftermath of this morning's fire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Three people required medical treatment following an overnight fire in a domestic property in Aberdeen.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the fire at 12.48am on Hallfield Road in Sheddocksley.

Four appliances attended at the scene and three people were treated on-scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The fire took place on Hallfield Road. mage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The condition of the three people is yet unknown.

While on the scene fire officers used two main reel jets, one hose reel jet and six breathing apparatus.

They also used a thermal image camera.

Thermal imaging camera used at scene

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire on Hallfield Road in Aberdeen overnight.

“We were called at 12.48am and sent four appliances. Two attended from North Anderson Drive and two from Aberdeen Central.

Debris has been left in the aftermath of the fire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“At the scene, we used two main reel jets, one hose reel jet, six officers used breathing apparatus and we also used a thermal image camera.

“Three people were taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service to hospital.”

Crews sent the stop sign at 2.05am.

Three people treated at scene after Aberdeen fire

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 01:02 to attend an incident on Hallfield Road in Aberdeen.

“An ambulance, paramedic response unit and special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched and three patients were treated at the scene.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

