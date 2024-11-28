Dons fever spreads across Aberdeen with festive West End tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dons fever spreads across Aberdeen with festive West End tribute

An Aberdeen FC-themed display will be projected on a Queen's Road building throughout December.

Jimmy Thelin, Gary Walker and Jack Mackenzie. Image: Derek Ironside/ AFC
Jimmy Thelin, Gary Walker and Jack Mackenzie. Image: Derek Ironside/ AFC
By Jamie Sinclair

As Aberdeen FC holds second place in the league, excitement has been buzzing throughout the city.

And the West End is joining in with its own festive tribute to the Dons.

Gary Walker Wealth Management, located at 66 Queen’s Road, has teamed up with the club to light up their office with a red and white Dons-themed projection.

The display will run daily for the next five weeks throughout the festive period, with the hope of spreading the electric atmosphere of Pittodrie across the city.

The projection – which loops every two minutes and will be switched on at 4pm each day – was officially launched this evening by manager Jimmy Thelin and player Jack Mackenzie in front of a small crowd.

Although it will look better in person, we’ve dropped in a video of the two-minute loop.

‘We wanted to do something different’

Gary Walker Wealth Management is the club’s financial advisor.

When asked where the idea came from, Mr Walker said he wanted to do something different this year – and who better to pay tribute to than the Dons.

He explained how Stephen McCormick – the club’s supporter experience manager – came up with the bright idea.

“We thought it would be a great idea to celebrate how the season is going with the club,” Mr Walker told The Press and Journal.

“We’re known for having our large wreaths outside throughout the year, so I approached Stephen about doing something different with the building. He does a great job with the fan zones and the ultras, and this got him really excited.

“He came up with this fantastic idea and got a company from down south to help us out with it, and we just kicked on from there.

“It’s fantastic that we’re involved with the football club and can celebrate what Jimmy and the side are doing.

“This will be up for the next five weeks over the festive period, and will hopefully spread some of the great atmosphere from Pittodrie.

“There’s a great buzz around the city just now. When the club is doing well, even people who aren’t into football still embrace it.”

Aberdeen FC festive display lights up West End

Club manager Mr Thelin said it was a fantastic way to connect the club and the city.

Jimmy said: “It’s great for the club to be a part of the community, and for myself, Jack, and the other players to interact with as many people as possible.

“It’s great to build this connection between the club and the city.”

Also in attendance were two charities close to Mr Walker’s heart, Friends of ANCHOR and UCAN.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of ANCHOR: “To be here tonight and share the celebrations and see the lights go on is a great privilege. Alongside our colleagues at UCAN, we have the privilege of being supported by Gary Walker Wealth Management and his team

Kenny Anderson, chief executive at UCAN added: “We’re very close to being able to go ahead with it, and we’re lucky to have people like Gary to support us.”

Conversation