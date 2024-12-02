Disruption expected as major Bridge of Don road to shut

Disruption is expected in the north of Aberdeen this weekend as a major road in the Bridge of Don area closes for “essential” work.

The Parkway, which is part of the A92, will be closed between its junctions with Balgownie Road and Scotstown Road on Sunday to allow for the removal of several dead trees.

The route, which is 0.6 miles long, will close at 8.30am on December 8 and it is anticipated that the works will last for seven hours, with a scheduled reopening time of 3.30pm.

The works are being undertaken by Aberdeen City Council.

The local authority confirmed the road will be open before the scheduled finishing time if works are completed earlier than expected.

An alternative route for motorists is via Balgownie Road and Scotstown Road.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this essential closure may cause.”