Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Disruption expected as major Bridge of Don road to shut The Parkway will be closed to remove dead trees. By Chris Cromar December 2 2024, 6:49 pm December 2 2024, 6:49 pm Share Disruption expected as major Bridge of Don road to shut Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6641685/disruption-major-bridge-of-don-road-shut/ Copy Link 0 comment The Parkway will be closed on Sunday to remove dead trees. Image: Aberdeen City Council. Disruption is expected in the north of Aberdeen this weekend as a major road in the Bridge of Don area closes for “essential” work. The Parkway, which is part of the A92, will be closed between its junctions with Balgownie Road and Scotstown Road on Sunday to allow for the removal of several dead trees. The route, which is 0.6 miles long, will close at 8.30am on December 8 and it is anticipated that the works will last for seven hours, with a scheduled reopening time of 3.30pm. The route, which splits Bridge of Don in half, will be closed between its junctions with Balgownie Road and Scotstown Road. Image: Google Maps. The works are being undertaken by Aberdeen City Council. The local authority confirmed the road will be open before the scheduled finishing time if works are completed earlier than expected. An alternative route for motorists is via Balgownie Road and Scotstown Road. A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this essential closure may cause.”
Conversation