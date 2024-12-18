Inverurie Medical Practice moves to telephone-only appointment system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie Medical Practice moves to telephone-only appointment system

They say the move will "enhance service efficiency".

By Jamie Sinclair
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View
Inverurie Medical Practice. Image: Google Street View

Inverurie Medical Practice has announced that it will no longer accept appointment requests at the reception desk.

All appointments will now need to be made over the phone to improve “service efficiency”, starting January 6, 2025.

Additionally, the practice has introduced other changes, including the removal of repeat prescription orders via the answering machine.

Patients will now need to order prescriptions online or drop off their repeat slips at a pharmacy or directly at the practice.

Inverurie Medical Practice reception no longer taking appointment requests

The practice shared the news in a social media post today on the Inverurie Health & Care Hub Facebook page. 

The moderators have limited who can comment on the post.

The update has been shared numerous times.

The post reads: “Inverurie Medical Practice is implementing a standardised appointment booking system to enhance their service efficiency.

“Effective January 6, 2025, all appointments must be booked via their telephone system. They will no longer accept appointment requests at the reception desk.”

