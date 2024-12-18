Inverurie Medical Practice moves to telephone-only appointment system

Inverurie Medical Practice has announced that it will no longer accept appointment requests at the reception desk.

All appointments will now need to be made over the phone to improve “service efficiency”, starting January 6, 2025.

Additionally, the practice has introduced other changes, including the removal of repeat prescription orders via the answering machine.

Patients will now need to order prescriptions online or drop off their repeat slips at a pharmacy or directly at the practice.

Inverurie Medical Practice reception no longer taking appointment requests

The practice shared the news in a social media post today on the Inverurie Health & Care Hub Facebook page.

The moderators have limited who can comment on the post.

The update has been shared numerous times.

The post reads: “Inverurie Medical Practice is implementing a standardised appointment booking system to enhance their service efficiency.

“Effective January 6, 2025, all appointments must be booked via their telephone system. They will no longer accept appointment requests at the reception desk.”