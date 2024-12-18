Ross County boss Don Cowie believes one win in ‘very tight’ Premiership can change the narrative from relegation fears to top six push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie believes one win in ‘very tight’ Premiership can change the narrative from relegation fears to top six push

The Dingwall team host St Mirren at the weekend, sitting just two points above bottom-placed Hearts.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Don Cowie is pictured on the sidelines during a recent match at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Ross County manager Don Cowie insists he’s not worried about the club being dragged into a third successive Premiership relegation fight.

Cowie is in his first full season as a boss, having worked as an assistant to John Hughes, Malky Mackay and Derek Adams.

The 41-year-old was handed the job in the summer after keeping County up via the relegation play-offs as they easily defeated Raith Rovers in the play-off final.

Successive losses against Celtic, Rangers and Hibernian see the Staggies fall to 10th spot, just one point above St Johnstone and two points ahead of surprise basement side Hearts.

This Saturday, sixth-placed St Mirren visit the Global Energy Stadium, with Hearts and the Perth Saints meeting at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Top six is also not far away – Cowie

With just two wins from their last 12 games, the pressure is on County to secure three points, but Cowie pointed to the possibilities of winning against the Buddies.

The former Scotland midfielder said: “I’m not concerned. I understand the competitiveness and challenges of this league.

“We’re in a position in the league that is very tight.

“Our last three results have been disappointing, but we know just one victory can change where it puts you in the table.

“We have looked at the areas we were disappointed with on Saturday (in the 3-1 defeat at Hibs), now the full focus is on St Mirren. We’re striving for three points.

“We’re also not far from the top six. We recognise where we are.

“We want to improve, but there are massive things we can achieve if we can be more consistent in terms of pushing up the table.

“That comes down to us. Words are nothing – actions speak louder. Saturday is a good opportunity to do that.”

Target is to haul Buddies closer

Cowie knows a defeat could send his side down to 11th position by the end of the weekend.

However, he is only thinking about trying to halve the gap between his team and their next opponents.

He said: “You must take advantage (of other results) and win games of football.

St Mirren's Richard Taylor, right, and Ross County's Jordan White in action during the 0-0 draw between the sides in Paisley in October.
St Mirren’s Richard Taylor, right, and Ross County’s Jordan White in action during the 0-0 draw between the sides in Paisley in October. Image: SNS.

“If you don’t, then you will be the team to drop to the bottom of the league.

“This is a tough game, but also an opportunity. Getting three points has a massive impact.

“St Mirren are six points clear of us, but if we win, it is down to three points and you then drag them closer.

“That’s what is available, but we have to do it.”

Contract talks imminent for players

The Dingwall club’s manager revealed no contract extension talks have yet kicked off ahead of the January window opening.

However, he added: “We’re always evaluating. We’re getting to that stage, a couple of weeks to January, where there might be players who look to move on to try and get regular game time.

Ross County striker Alex Samuel is shown in action, waiting for a pass from his team-mates.
Ross County forward Alex Samuel will be out into the New Year due to injury. Image: SNS

“Those conversations will just intensify over the next couple of weeks, but, as Saturday has shown, we had a few players who weren’t in the squad, but then we go and get a few injuries.

“It just shows how important it is to be ready and prepared mentally.”

The thigh injury muscle injury to striker Alex Samuel is to rule him out for “significant period of time“, with defender Eli Campbell set to miss a fortnight due to knee injury sustained against Hibs.

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation