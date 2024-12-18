Ross County boss Don Cowie believes one win in ‘very tight’ Premiership can change the narrative from relegation fears to top six push

Ross County manager Don Cowie insists he’s not worried about the club being dragged into a third successive Premiership relegation fight.

Cowie is in his first full season as a boss, having worked as an assistant to John Hughes, Malky Mackay and Derek Adams.

The 41-year-old was handed the job in the summer after keeping County up via the relegation play-offs as they easily defeated Raith Rovers in the play-off final.

Successive losses against Celtic, Rangers and Hibernian see the Staggies fall to 10th spot, just one point above St Johnstone and two points ahead of surprise basement side Hearts.

This Saturday, sixth-placed St Mirren visit the Global Energy Stadium, with Hearts and the Perth Saints meeting at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Top six is also not far away – Cowie

With just two wins from their last 12 games, the pressure is on County to secure three points, but Cowie pointed to the possibilities of winning against the Buddies.

The former Scotland midfielder said: “I’m not concerned. I understand the competitiveness and challenges of this league.

“We’re in a position in the league that is very tight.

“Our last three results have been disappointing, but we know just one victory can change where it puts you in the table.

“We have looked at the areas we were disappointed with on Saturday (in the 3-1 defeat at Hibs), now the full focus is on St Mirren. We’re striving for three points.

“We’re also not far from the top six. We recognise where we are.

“We want to improve, but there are massive things we can achieve if we can be more consistent in terms of pushing up the table.

“That comes down to us. Words are nothing – actions speak louder. Saturday is a good opportunity to do that.”

Target is to haul Buddies closer

Cowie knows a defeat could send his side down to 11th position by the end of the weekend.

However, he is only thinking about trying to halve the gap between his team and their next opponents.

He said: “You must take advantage (of other results) and win games of football.

“If you don’t, then you will be the team to drop to the bottom of the league.

“This is a tough game, but also an opportunity. Getting three points has a massive impact.

“St Mirren are six points clear of us, but if we win, it is down to three points and you then drag them closer.

“That’s what is available, but we have to do it.”

Contract talks imminent for players

The Dingwall club’s manager revealed no contract extension talks have yet kicked off ahead of the January window opening.

However, he added: “We’re always evaluating. We’re getting to that stage, a couple of weeks to January, where there might be players who look to move on to try and get regular game time.

“Those conversations will just intensify over the next couple of weeks, but, as Saturday has shown, we had a few players who weren’t in the squad, but then we go and get a few injuries.

“It just shows how important it is to be ready and prepared mentally.”

The thigh injury muscle injury to striker Alex Samuel is to rule him out for “significant period of time“, with defender Eli Campbell set to miss a fortnight due to knee injury sustained against Hibs.

