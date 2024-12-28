143 assaults on Aberdeen teachers in 2024 – with some bitten by pupils

New figures have shown that Aberdeen teachers have faced almost 150 incidents of assault over the past year, with some even being bitten by pupils.

143 teachers from the Aberdeen City Council catchment have been physically attacked according to the most recent numbers, with 87 left with bruises, grazes and scratches.

A total of seven have been bitten by pupils in 2024, while other assaults have resulted in sprains, wounds and even dislocation.

It follows other stats, obtained via a Freedom of Information request by our sister radio station Original 106, which showed that teachers faced 155 incidents of “violence and aggression”.

That number rose to 218, when factoring members of “senior management” at Granite City schools.

Meanwhile, 179 pupils were excluded from Aberdeen schools in 2024, with some sent home from school for using weapons against pupils and staff.

Two pupils across the catchment attacked with weapons, with two teachers also being attacked this way.

A pupil and staff member was also threatened with an “improvised weapon” which resulted in an exclusion to a pupil.

De-escalation training issued after Aberdeen teachers bitten

Now, Aberdeen City Council have announced that all staff are being handed “de-escalation training” to combat the violence.

The news comes as city leadership dropped an online whistleblowing form which allowed teachers to report incidents of violence against them.

The form was removed last month after “an agreement between all stakeholders,” after only being introduced back in March.

Ron Constable, branch secretary of the EIS, said he was not surprised the form was being removed in an interview with BBC Scotland.

He added the form was “totally inadequate” and that teachers had fears of “being identified” from using it.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff and pupils is our highest priority.

“Staff in schools have always had and continue to have access to the corporate whistle blowing policy.

“All incidents where a member of staff has been injured are fully investigated and support offered to staff and young people involved.

“As part of a behaviour plan developed in consultation with all trade unions, all staff are undertaking de-escalation training.”

MSP labels school violence figures ‘concerning’

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Douglas Lumsden has labelled the figures “horrifying”.

He said: “Schools should be safe and secure places to learn yet these horrifying figures tell a different story.

“The statistics are incredibly concerning and emphasise the worrying predicament teachers across Aberdeen are faced with on a regular basis.

“It’s clear to see the cuts imposed on councils by the SNP government are having a negative impact on both staff and pupils.

“In Aberdeen and across Scotland, far too many teachers are at risk of being physically abused as they do their job while many incidents also go unreported.

“Teachers need to be given additional support to ensure they feel safe to carry out their duties in the classroom but not enough is being given.

“It won’t be achievable to give every child the best possible start in life unless the Scottish Government makes sure that schools are places where both pupils and staff feel comfortable, confident and ready to learn.”