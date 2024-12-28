143 assaults on Aberdeen teachers in 2024 – with some bitten by pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

143 assaults on Aberdeen teachers in 2024 – with some bitten by pupils

It comes after 150 counts of violence were registered against Aberdeen school teachers in the past year.

By Graham Fleming
Some teachers have even been bitten whilst on school grounds. Image: Shutterstock
Some teachers have even been bitten whilst on school grounds. Image: Shutterstock

New figures have shown that Aberdeen teachers have faced almost 150 incidents of assault over the past year, with some even being bitten by pupils.

143 teachers from the Aberdeen City Council catchment have been physically attacked according to the most recent numbers, with 87 left with bruises, grazes and scratches.

A total of seven have been bitten by pupils in 2024, while other assaults have resulted in sprains, wounds and even dislocation.

New school violence figures have been revealed via FOI.

It follows other stats, obtained via a Freedom of Information request by our sister radio station Original 106, which showed that teachers faced 155 incidents of “violence and aggression”.

That number rose to 218, when factoring members of “senior management” at Granite City schools.

Meanwhile, 179 pupils were excluded from Aberdeen schools in 2024, with some sent home from school for using weapons against pupils and staff.

Two pupils across the catchment attacked with weapons, with two teachers also being attacked this way.

A pupil and staff member was also threatened with an “improvised weapon” which resulted in an exclusion to a pupil.

De-escalation training issued after Aberdeen teachers bitten

Now, Aberdeen City Council have announced that all staff are being handed “de-escalation training” to combat the violence.

The news comes as city leadership dropped an online whistleblowing form which allowed teachers to report incidents of violence against them.

The form was removed last month after “an agreement between all stakeholders,” after only being introduced back in March.

Ron Constable, branch secretary of the EIS, said he was not surprised the form was being removed in an interview with BBC Scotland.

Marischal College
All staff are to receive “de-escalation” training. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added the form was “totally inadequate” and that teachers had fears of “being identified” from using it.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff and pupils is our highest priority.

“Staff in schools have always had and continue to have access to the corporate whistle blowing policy.

“All incidents where a member of staff has been injured are fully investigated and support offered to staff and young people involved.

“As part of a behaviour plan developed in consultation with all trade unions, all staff are undertaking de-escalation training.”

MSP labels school violence figures ‘concerning’

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Douglas Lumsden has labelled the figures “horrifying”.

He said: “Schools should be safe and secure places to learn yet these horrifying figures tell a different story.

“The statistics are incredibly concerning and emphasise the worrying predicament teachers across Aberdeen are faced with on a regular basis.

Douglas Lumsden
Douglas Lumsden has labelled the figures “horrifying”. Image: Scottish Conservatives

“It’s clear to see the cuts imposed on councils by the SNP government are having a negative impact on both staff and pupils.

“In Aberdeen and across Scotland, far too many teachers are at risk of being physically abused as they do their job while many incidents also go unreported.

“Teachers need to be given additional support to ensure they feel safe to carry out their duties in the classroom but not enough is being given.

“It won’t be achievable to give every child the best possible start in life unless the Scottish Government makes sure that schools are places where both pupils and staff feel comfortable, confident and ready to learn.”

Conversation