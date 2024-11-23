Aberdeen school workers victim of five assaults per day as council drop whistleblowing form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen school workers victim of five assaults per day as council drop whistleblowing form

Granite City education staff are suffering thousands of physical and verbal attacks every year according to official figures.

By Graham Fleming
Teacher and children.
Behavioural issues are a problem across Granite City schools. Image: Shutterstock.

Staff in Aberdeen schools are suffering from hundreds of incidents of physical and verbal abuse every year according to new figures.

That’s after a Freedom of Information request to Aberdeen City Council has revealed that 911 incidents of violence to council staff were reported across the Granite City in 2023.

The numbers translate to five incidents every day across the 190-day school year across the authority.

Meanwhile, 943 incidents of violence have been recorded against ‘education and children’s services’ staff in Aberdeenshire.

A further 1,682 incidents were also reported against ‘council staff’ in Angus.

Now, the alarming numbers have been labelled only “the tip of the iceberg” amid a school safety “crisis.”

GMB, a union which represents school staff including support assistants, janitors and admin staff say that despite the numbers appearing high – only one third of incidents are ever recorded.

Violence ‘shocking’ but ‘no longer surprising’

Sean Robertson, the union’s organiser in all three local authorities, said: “These figures are shocking but sadly no longer surprising.

“Violence against staff in our schools is clearly at crisis levels but official records are still underestimating the scale of that crisis. These reports are the tip of the iceberg.

Sean Robertson of GMB said the figures are “shocking, but not surprising”

“From what our members tell us, the incidents of violence and abuse that are not being reported, recorded or investigated could far outstrip those that are.

“That must change as a matter of urgency. Staff must be given the time and encouragement to report incidents properly and should expect those incidents to be properly investigated and acted on.”

School violence whistleblowing form removed

The shocking news comes after Aberdeen City Council dropped a whistleblowing form used to report school violence this week.

The form was introduced back in March after school staff across the region were reportedly being discouraged from reporting violence.

A February Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) report which highlighted violent pupil behaviour in the city’s schools, was also published in the lead up to it’s introduction.

Marischal College, Aberdeen.
The form was removed earlier this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

But now the form has been removed from the authority’s website.

Ron Constable, branch secretary of the EIS, said he was not surprised the form was being removed while speaking to BBC Scotland.

He added that the form was “totally inadequate” and that teachers had fears of “being identified” from using it.

However, a statement issued by the education committee states that the form was “only used once” and was removed after an “agreement between all stakeholders”.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment ahead of committee meeting next week.”

Conversation