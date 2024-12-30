Care round-up: Keith childminder ‘treats children like family’ while Aberdeen nursery makes improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Care round-up: Keith childminder ‘treats children like family’ while Aberdeen nursery makes improvements

The Press and Journal has reviewed the latest care reports published by the Care Inspectorate.

By Ellie Milne
Care round-up graphic above Hanover Street School
Inspectors recently visited Hanover Street School Nursery. Image: DC Thomson.

Inspectors have praised the improvements made to the learning environment at an Aberdeen nursery while parents shared how a childminder in Keith makes their children feel like “extended family”.

The Press and Journal has looked through the latest care reports published by the Care Inspectorate for services located in the north and north-east.

The watchdog oversees the care industry, inspecting care homes, nurseries, schools and childminding services.

Inspectors grade services on areas, including wellbeing, leadership and staffing. They use a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Hanover Street School Nursery

Ratings: Care, play, learning – 4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 5, Setting – 4

Inspection date: November 19-20

The nursery, operated by Aberdeen City Council, is located within Hanover Street School and can provide a care service for up to 40 children.

Inspectors said children received “nurturing” care and support and were all settled and engaged in their play and learning.

They noted work had been carried out to improve the setting since their last visit and the layout meant children could move around easily.

Hanover Street School. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

The report states: “Children had opportunities to lead their play and we saw them problem solve and use their imagination.

“Staff interactions were patient and encouraging. During discussions with children, staff adapted their pace and language, which supported children’s understanding and language development.”

Previous areas for improvement have all been met by staff, including making sure hand washing routines are being followed and improving the learning environment.

Seaforth House, Dingwall

Ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – NA, Staff – 4, Setting – 4

Inspection date: November 11-13

The care service for adults with learning disabilities or sensory impairments was described as relaxed and comfortable by inspectors when they visited last month.

They said there were many strengths with only a few improvements to be made, including infection prevention.

Inspectors noted those who used the service had built up trusting relationships with the staff, who were viewed as “compassionate, knowledgeable and skilled”.

Residents shared they felt content staying at Seaforth House and enjoyed the food, outings and activities.

One person said: “My home for as long as I want it.”

North East Community Care, Turriff

Ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Leadership – NA, Staff – 5, Setting – NA

Inspection date: December 9-17

Hand on walking stick supported by carer
Image: Shutterstock.

Operated by North East Community Care Ltd, the service provides support to people living in their own home or with family members across Turriff and other rural communities.

The people receiving support said they were involved in deciding who they worked with and were very happy with the standards of care.

Staff also said they felt valued by the company and were described as being “like members of the family” as well as professionals.

The report states: “One person expressed that they no longer felt defined by their disabilities.

“The care and support they received had helped them live well with their disabilities. They now felt empowered to be included and felt valued.”

Inspectors highlighted that each person was seen as an individual and their care packages reflected this.

Katy’s Kids, Oban

Ratings: Care, play, learning – 5, Leadership – 5, Staff – 5, Setting – 5

Inspection date: November 13

The childminding service operated by Katy Pollock near Oban has been praised by the Care Inspectorate for providing “a very happy, secure and supportive environment” for children.

The report states: “She knew children extremely well and had developed trusted and loving relationships with them through sensitive, nurturing interactions that supported their wellbeing and helped them feel valued, safe and secure.”

Read more here.

Auchtercrag Care Home, Ellon

Ratings: Wellbeing – 2, Leadership – NA, Staff – 2, Planning – NA

Inspection date: December 16

The management team had been “strengthened” and staff communication had improved, however, it was found more is needed to be done to ensure staff are available to support everyone.

Auchtercrag Care Home in Ellon
Auchtercrag Care Home in Ellon. Image: Google Maps.

Inspectors highlighted a “serious incident” in the service which involved a person requiring medical attention after choking.

They criticised the care home for not reviewing the incident and reporting it to the relevant agencies.

Read more here.

Louisa’s Childminding Services, Keith

Ratings: Care, play, learning – 4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 4, Setting – 4

Inspection date: December 9

The Care Inspectorate praised the Keith-based childminder for her “warm and caring” interactions with children.

One parent said: “Louisa offers my child a safe, secure and stimulating environment and I go to work in the knowledge that he is being cared for and treated like extended family.”

Inspectors said she gathered information about each child before they joined the service so she could ensure could settle in well.

Her home was also welcome, comfortable and clean with plenty of toys and resources for children to enjoy.

The report adds: “The childminder had created a warm and welcoming ethos within the service. Her kind and nurturing interactions helped children to feel loved and secure.”

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Press and Journal’s care home tracker.

