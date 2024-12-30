Care round-up: Keith childminder ‘treats children like family’ while Aberdeen nursery makes improvements

Inspectors have praised the improvements made to the learning environment at an Aberdeen nursery while parents shared how a childminder in Keith makes their children feel like “extended family”.

The Press and Journal has looked through the latest care reports published by the Care Inspectorate for services located in the north and north-east.

The watchdog oversees the care industry, inspecting care homes, nurseries, schools and childminding services.

Inspectors grade services on areas, including wellbeing, leadership and staffing. They use a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Hanover Street School Nursery

Ratings: Care, play, learning – 4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 5, Setting – 4

Inspection date: November 19-20

The nursery, operated by Aberdeen City Council, is located within Hanover Street School and can provide a care service for up to 40 children.

Inspectors said children received “nurturing” care and support and were all settled and engaged in their play and learning.

They noted work had been carried out to improve the setting since their last visit and the layout meant children could move around easily.

The report states: “Children had opportunities to lead their play and we saw them problem solve and use their imagination.

“Staff interactions were patient and encouraging. During discussions with children, staff adapted their pace and language, which supported children’s understanding and language development.”

Previous areas for improvement have all been met by staff, including making sure hand washing routines are being followed and improving the learning environment.

Seaforth House, Dingwall

Ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – NA, Staff – 4, Setting – 4

Inspection date: November 11-13

The care service for adults with learning disabilities or sensory impairments was described as relaxed and comfortable by inspectors when they visited last month.

They said there were many strengths with only a few improvements to be made, including infection prevention.

Inspectors noted those who used the service had built up trusting relationships with the staff, who were viewed as “compassionate, knowledgeable and skilled”.

Residents shared they felt content staying at Seaforth House and enjoyed the food, outings and activities.

One person said: “My home for as long as I want it.”

North East Community Care, Turriff

Ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Leadership – NA, Staff – 5, Setting – NA

Inspection date: December 9-17

Operated by North East Community Care Ltd, the service provides support to people living in their own home or with family members across Turriff and other rural communities.

The people receiving support said they were involved in deciding who they worked with and were very happy with the standards of care.

Staff also said they felt valued by the company and were described as being “like members of the family” as well as professionals.

The report states: “One person expressed that they no longer felt defined by their disabilities.

“The care and support they received had helped them live well with their disabilities. They now felt empowered to be included and felt valued.”

Inspectors highlighted that each person was seen as an individual and their care packages reflected this.

Katy’s Kids, Oban

Ratings: Care, play, learning – 5, Leadership – 5, Staff – 5, Setting – 5

Inspection date: November 13

The childminding service operated by Katy Pollock near Oban has been praised by the Care Inspectorate for providing “a very happy, secure and supportive environment” for children.

The report states: “She knew children extremely well and had developed trusted and loving relationships with them through sensitive, nurturing interactions that supported their wellbeing and helped them feel valued, safe and secure.”

Auchtercrag Care Home, Ellon

Ratings: Wellbeing – 2, Leadership – NA, Staff – 2, Planning – NA

Inspection date: December 16

The management team had been “strengthened” and staff communication had improved, however, it was found more is needed to be done to ensure staff are available to support everyone.

Inspectors highlighted a “serious incident” in the service which involved a person requiring medical attention after choking.

They criticised the care home for not reviewing the incident and reporting it to the relevant agencies.

Louisa’s Childminding Services, Keith

Ratings: Care, play, learning – 4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 4, Setting – 4

Inspection date: December 9

The Care Inspectorate praised the Keith-based childminder for her “warm and caring” interactions with children.

One parent said: “Louisa offers my child a safe, secure and stimulating environment and I go to work in the knowledge that he is being cared for and treated like extended family.”

Inspectors said she gathered information about each child before they joined the service so she could ensure could settle in well.

Her home was also welcome, comfortable and clean with plenty of toys and resources for children to enjoy.

The report adds: “The childminder had created a warm and welcoming ethos within the service. Her kind and nurturing interactions helped children to feel loved and secure.”

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

