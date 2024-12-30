All the shows to look forward to in Inverness in 2025

The curtain is about to rise on 2025, marking the start of a new and exciting calendar of gigs and shows.

From comedy shows, to live music and theatre productions, there is something for everyone.

We’ve compiled a list of several shows hitting the stage this year between January and June.

Inverness Panto

The opening week of the New Year will mark your last chance to see the city’s festive production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

The two-hour-long production tells the story of the Trots family, who are so poor they don’t have a bean to their name.

Jack, the main protagonist, steps forward to defeat the best and turn his family’s future around.

The Eden Court show will end on Sunday, January 5.

We put together a handy guide of everything you need to know.

The Nutcracker

The Scottish Ballet will take to the stage at Eden Court in January bringing with it their production of The Nutcracker.

Featuring as part of their whistlestop tour across Scotland, audiences in Inverness will have a chance to watch the family adventure unfold before them.

The show follows Clara on a journey through her imagination as she drifts off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

She meets the Nutcracker prince and takes on the Rat King.

The Scottish Ballet Orchestra will bring a touch of sparkle to the production, by playing the soundtrack live each evening.

The Nutcracker will run from Wednesday, January 22 until Saturday, January 25 with a choice of afternoon and evening shows.

Jason Fox – Life At The Limit

Ex-special forces soldier and star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins Jason Fox is preparing to speak his truth.

Life at The Limit is a breathtaking story giving a rare insight into the escapades of an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS).

From gunfights, hostage rescues, daring escapes and heroic endeavours, Jason speaks about his life on and off the battlefield.

His appearance is scheduled for Sunday, January 26 at the venue’s Empire Theatre.

Al Murray, The Pub Landlord: Guv Island

Actor and comedian Al Murray has set his sights on the Scottish Highlands as part of his UK and Ireland tour.

The Pub Landlord is back with another round of Guv Island, bringing his humour to the Empire Theatre at Eden Court.

In town for one night only, the comedian has some freshly brewed material on the menu to keep audiences entertained.

Al Murray will take to the stage on February, 7 from 7.30pm.

Six The Musical

Six the Musical has become something of a national treasure.

Securing its legacy on Broadway and the West End, the cast is now bringing their highly acclaimed production to a stage near you.

Inverness fans will have another chance to see the show unfold before their eyes as Six returns to the city.

Winner of 35 international awards including the Tony Award for ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Costume Design’, Six looks set to follow on their winning streak in Inverness.

Their former run in the city was a sell-out success, thrilling audiences each night.

Now, they are hoping to repeat their success as the one-hour twenty-minute show returns to the stage from Tuesday, March 4 until Saturday, March 8.

Jason Manford: A Manford All Seasons

Inverness audiences are in for a treat as comedian and presenter Jason Manford prepares to return to the Highland Capital.

He is back with his brand-new live show, A Manford All Seasons, bringing a barrel of laughs for fans right across the country.

Taking to the stage on Wednesday, April 23, the audience can look forward to a night of escape.

Manford is known for his roles on 8 out of 10 Cats, Scarborough, and the Answer Run.

He last took to the stage in Inverness back in 2018 with his Muddle Class show.

The Gathering 2025

Festival-goers don’t have long to wait until the return of The Gathering this May.

The best of the country’s musical acts will take to the stage at the Northern Meeting Park on May 24 to put on a stunning display of entertainment.

Skippinish, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Torridon, Calum Macphail and Claire Hastings are among the line-up for the event.

The one-day festival draws crowds of thousands each year, with this year expected to be no exception.

The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe

Are you ready to step through the wardrobe into Narnia?

The West End smash hit production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe will be performed at Eden Court from June 24 to June 28.

Based on the highly acclaimed novel by C.S. Lewis, the show will follow siblings Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter as they explore the mystical world, making new friends and facing danger head-on.

The show is suitable for children aged six and over, making it the perfect family night out.