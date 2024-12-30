Man taken to hospital after emergency response in Aberdeen city centre

A man has been taken to hospital following an emergency response in Aberdeen city centre.

Numerous police vehicles and ambulances descended on Guild Street at around 1pm on Monday afternoon.

Paramedics were seen entering the Station Hotel.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed a person had been taken to hospital.

“We received a call at 1pm to attend an incident on Guild Street,” they said.

“We dispatched two ambulances, one special operations response team (SORT), and one trauma team to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

It’s understood police were responding to a “concern for person call”.