Full list of postcodes affected as Royal Mail apologises for weather-related delays

Royal Mail has apologised for the lack of deliveries to residents across Moray and Aberdeenshire due to snow and ice.

The start of 2025 has been heavily impacted by the adverse weather with days of snow and ice causing major disruption to travel, schools and services.

The Met Office issued warning after warning for days and only as of Friday, January 10 did the warnings cease and now it appears temperatures are set to rise.

Services including postal deliveries were due to restart on January 6, but have been severely delayed due to the weather according to Royal Mail.

Here is a list of all postcodes affected across Aberdeenshire and Moray.

AB13 – Milltimber

AB14 – Peterculter

AB21 – Blackburn, Bucksburn, Dyce, Fintray, Kinellar, Newmachar, Whiterashes

AB32 – Westhill, Kirkton of Skene, Echt, Dunecht

AB51 – Inverurie, Kemnay, Kintore, Oldmeldrum

AB52 – Insch, Culsalmond, Largie, Auchleven, Oyne, Old Rayne, Colpy, Leslie, Wrangham, Duncanstone, Mill of Boddam

IV30 – Elgin

IV31 – Lossiemouth

IV32 – Fochabers

In a statement, Royal Mail said: “Following the Met Office weather warnings from Monday, 6 January 2025, snow and ice have caused severe disruption to mail collection and distribution services across some parts of the UK.

“The majority of services are running as usual, but in some areas, there is disruption to deliveries and collections – including Post Offices and Post Boxes.

“Whilst we’re working hard to maintain and recover our services, where it is safe to do so, there may be some ongoing disruption and delays to deliveries.”