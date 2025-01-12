Highland League footballer feels fortunate to be alive after accident

A Breedon Highland League footballer admits he feels fortunate to be alive after being pinned against a wall in a freak accident.

The incident happened in Turriff on Thursday evening and has left Turriff United midfielder Keir Smith with a fractured foot, fractured ankle, fractured tibia, fractured pelvis and a bruised back.

The 25-year-old was walking to a gym when the accident involving a parked vehicle occurred.

Mr Smith had been on the verge of returning to the Turriff team having recovered from a posterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in a Scottish Cup tie against Cumnock in October 2023, but is now facing another extended spell on the sidelines.

Speaking from his hospital bed in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Mr Smith told the Press and Journal: “It was a complete shock what happened and it’s never something you expect to happen.

“I really do feel fortunate to be alive and fortunate that my injuries are all that came of it.

“That’s how I’m looking at it. In terms of trying to play football I’m back to square one, but at least I’m still here to be at square one.

“I’m trying to be upbeat because I realise it could have been worse.

“I’ll just have to take it easy for the next few months and then get back to the rehabilitation.

“I was really looking forward to getting back playing so it’s a bit disheartening this has happened, but I’m trying to be positive.”

Initial shock

Mr Smith revealed that initially following the incident he didn’t feel much pain and phoned his mum Liz and dad Jeff, who were on holiday, before calling an ambulance.

He added: “To start with I wasn’t really sure what I’d done because it wasn’t really that sore. I must have been in a bit of shock to start with because I didn’t really feel in pain.

“But then I tried to stand up and there was something that wasn’t right and my mum said to phone an ambulance.

“It was only once I was in the hospital that I really started to feel pain. Initially I was quite cheery but after I’d been X-rayed it became clear there was a lot of damage.”

Gratitude to medical staff and club

Mr Smith was keen to thank the paramedics who attended the scene and the staff at ARI who have treated him.

He also expressed his gratitude to Turriff United chairman Gairn Ritchie, who was the first person on the scene, and United manager Warren Cummings and assistant manager Alfie Youngson who were waiting for him when he arrived at the hospital.

Mr Smith said: “The paramedics that came and got me were great and since I’ve been at the hospital everyone has been great and I’d like to thank them.

“Gairn was the first person on the scene and was there about three minutes after I’d phoned my mum.

“It says a lot about what Gairn is like and what Turriff United is like as a club that he was there right away.

“I know if any of us were in a position like that he’d be there trying to help because that’s the person he is.

“By the time I was at the hospital Warren and Alfie were here waiting for me. I’ve had some of my team-mates in visiting me already so hats off to them.

“I also need to thank everyone that’s been messaging me and wishing me well. There’s been a lot of folk looking out for me.”