Drivers face ’40-minute delays’ on A92 as major roadworks get under way

Drivers are facing up to 40-minute delays on the A92 after major roadworks began last night.

Temporary 50mph speed limits are now being imposed in both directions from Murcar Roundabout which stretches 190 metres north to Blackdog.

Motorists travelling in both directions are now facing 30 to 40-minute delays at peak times, according to several commuters who took the route this morning.

A large queue of vehicles stretching back southbound to Balmedie could be seen around 9am this morning.

Part of the works, carried out by WM Donald on behalf of Aberdeen City Council, are set to last more than two months.

Southbound works will continue until 4.30pm on April 25, whereas northbound works are set to last until February 22.