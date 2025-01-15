Emergency services called to A90 crash south of Stonehaven

Emergency services are in attendance at a crash on the A90 south of Stonehaven.

Paramedics and officers were called to the busy road at Drumlithie shortly before 9pm today.

The road is currently restricted in both directions.

Drivers are advised to be careful when approaching the area and to expect delays.

Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “The A90 at Drumlithie, south of Stonehaven, is currently restricted in both directions due to a road traffic incident.

“Drivers are advised to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

