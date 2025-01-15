Firefighters extinguish garage fire on A90 property near Fraserburgh

Firefighters were called to a property on the A90 following a fire near Fraserburgh.

Crews received a report of a garage on fire at a property near the Ban Car Hotel at 7:16pm today, Wednesday, January 15.

It is believed emergency services were also at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two appliances from Fraserburgh.

They battled the fire for about 40 minutes and left the scene just before 8pm.

The cause of the fire and whether there were any casualties is unknown at this time.

Emergency services called to A90 garage fire near Fraserburgh

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were in attendance to the A90 near Fraserburgh after reports of a garage on fire.

“We sent two appliances from Fraserburgh.

“They left the incident at 7:56pm.”