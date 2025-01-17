TUI plane damaged after colliding with snack cart at Aberdeen airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TUI plane damaged after colliding with snack cart at Aberdeen airport

The aircraft's wing clipped the catering vehicle in the terminal.

By Ross Hempseed
TUI airplane damaged due to collision with catering van. Image: Supplied.
A plane landing in the north-east from Tenerife has been damaged after it collided with a vehicle at Aberdeen International Airport.

The Boeing 737 plane touched down at Aberdeen just before 2pm on Friday, January 17 and taxied to its spot at the terminal.

It parked next to a KLM plane but clipped the side of a vehicle on the ground, damaging the bottom tip of the right wing.

It is understood the vehicle was a catering van.

One passenger, who did not wish to be named, recalled a fellow passenger shouting “Oh my the plane’s just hit a lorry!”.

She said: “When I looked out the window at the side of the plane, the bottom part of the wing looked cracked.

Several people in high-vis came out to inspect the damaged wing. Image: Supplied.

Plane wing damaged in collision with catering van

“I personally didn’t feel it but a woman opposite me said she felt a jolt.”

She said they had left the runway and were a few minutes from the gate when the collision happened.

Once the plane had come to a stop, several people in high-vis jackets came out and inspected the damaged wing tip.

According to the passenger, there was no word from the cockpit about the incident, although the flight was unable to offload for 30 minutes.

The pilot blamed being unable to get the stairs up to the plane as the reason for the delay which the passenger said was “rubbish”.

The plane is due to fly back to Tenerife. That flight has now been delayed with more information to be announced at 4pm.

TUI has been contacted for comment.

