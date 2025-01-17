TUI plane damaged after colliding with snack cart at Aberdeen airport

A plane landing in the north-east from Tenerife has been damaged after it collided with a vehicle at Aberdeen International Airport.

The Boeing 737 plane touched down at Aberdeen just before 2pm on Friday, January 17 and taxied to its spot at the terminal.

It parked next to a KLM plane but clipped the side of a vehicle on the ground, damaging the bottom tip of the right wing.

It is understood the vehicle was a catering van.

One passenger, who did not wish to be named, recalled a fellow passenger shouting “Oh my the plane’s just hit a lorry!”.

She said: “When I looked out the window at the side of the plane, the bottom part of the wing looked cracked.

Plane wing damaged in collision with catering van

“I personally didn’t feel it but a woman opposite me said she felt a jolt.”

She said they had left the runway and were a few minutes from the gate when the collision happened.

Once the plane had come to a stop, several people in high-vis jackets came out and inspected the damaged wing tip.

According to the passenger, there was no word from the cockpit about the incident, although the flight was unable to offload for 30 minutes.

The pilot blamed being unable to get the stairs up to the plane as the reason for the delay which the passenger said was “rubbish”.

The plane is due to fly back to Tenerife. That flight has now been delayed with more information to be announced at 4pm.

TUI has been contacted for comment.