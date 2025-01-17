‘Car in flames’ as A90 shut in both directions after crash at Auchiries

The A90 has been closed in both directions following a crash between a HGV and a car at Auchiries.

Firefighters are currently on the scene and were battling flames from the car.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route where possible.

The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours



A statement from Police Scotland reads: “Emergency services are in attendance at the A90 at West Auchiries, Cruden Bay, Peterhead after a crash between a HGV and a car at 1.05pm on Friday, January 17, 2025.

“The road is currently closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently in attendance at the scene at Auchiries. We received the call at 13:08 and have deployed three appliances.”

A statement from Traffic Scotland reads: “The A90 is closed in both directions at Auchiries due to a road traffic incident. Drivers should use caution on approach and should expect longer than usual journey times.”

