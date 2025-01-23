Storm Eowyn: Full list of north and north-east weather warnings amid two new amber wind alerts

A series of weather warnings have been issued across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands ahead of Storm Eowyn – and we have full details of them all.

Storm Eowyn is set to batter the region by bringing snow and winds approaching 80mph on Friday and Saturday.

Residents in coastal communities such as Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, are braced to see the worst of the conditions, with breaking waves predicted to “sweep you off your feet”.

Full list of all the warnings, when they come into force, and which areas they affect.

Yellow warning for wind – Friday

Key details:

The alert is in force from midnight until 11.59pm on Friday

The warning covers all of the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The warning says strong winds and disruption are expected on Friday.

Some damage to buildings could happen and there may be longer journey times.

Yellow warning for snow amid Storm Eowyn

Key Details:

The alert has been issued from 3am until noon on Friday.

The warning covers inland areas of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The alert states that there will be snow “for a time” on Friday that may cause disruption before easing or turning into rain.

It added: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train service.”

Amber warning for wind – Friday and Saturday

An amber warning for wind is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption.

Key details:

The warning is issued from 1pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

It covers the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, including mobile phone coverage.

Damage to buildings is also likely, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Yellow warning for wind – Saturday

A second yellow warning for wind has been issued for Saturday.

Key details:

The warning runs from midnight until 3pm on Saturday.

The warning covers all of the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The storm will continue to bring strong winds into Saturday, with some disruption possible.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.