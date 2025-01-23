Accountancy firm KPMG appoints new leader for Aberdeen office

KPMG has appointed Natalie Macfadyen to lead the firm’s Aberdeen office.

Natalie, who joined KPMG 10 years ago, has taken up the post of office senior partner, and will be in charge of 100 staff in the city.

She has worked for KPMG UK for 10 years and has held various roles in the firm’s tax practice in Scotland before being promoted to tax director in 2022.

In her new role, Natalie will focus on strengthening KPMG’s position in the Aberdeen market, including its relationships with key local sectors, such as energy.

‘Important time’ for Aberdeen energy transition

Natalie succeeds Paula Holland, who has stepped down after two years in the role.

She said: “This is a particularly important time for Aberdeen as the city continues to play a central role in the energy transition, presenting significant opportunities for growth and innovation.

“I am eager to contribute to this journey and to support our clients across the region. I’m excited to take on this new role and build on the successes achieved to date.”

Vishal Chopra, Scotland senior partner, added: “Natalie has played a key role in our R&D tax team for the last decade, working with businesses in Aberdeen and across the wider region.

“The local economy is going through significant change, and I know Natalie will do a great job in leading our team and supporting businesses with the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

New group MD for north-east financial firm

Meanwhile, north-east firm Acumen Financial Planning has appointed a new group managing director.

Keith Mackie, who has significant experience in banking and financial services, first joined Acumen in 2004 and was appointed a director in 2014.

The financial planning group, employs 87 people spread across its headquarters in Westhill, Aberdeenshire and its other offices in Edinburgh, Elgin, Glasgow, and Peterhead

Mr Mackie said: “I am delighted to be appointed group managing director of our award-winning firm.

“Since it was founded by Sandy Robertson in 2002, we have carefully built an impressive multi-disciplinary financial services group and a business legacy to be carried on by future generations of owners and clients.

“We have a remarkable story to tell as a successful business having its roots in Aberdeen and now established across Scotland and recognised nationally as one of the leading independent firms in the UK in our profession.”

Other changes to the director team include Sandy Robertson moving from group managing director to group finance director and Laura Crowe, recently being appointed regional director for Glasgow.