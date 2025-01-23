Accountancy firm KPMG appoints new leader for Aberdeen office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Accountancy firm KPMG appoints new leader for Aberdeen office

The firm employs 100 people in the city and is planning on growth.

By Kelly Wilson
Natalie Macfadyen now leads the Aberdeen KPMG office. Image: City Press
KPMG has appointed Natalie Macfadyen to lead the firm’s Aberdeen office.

Natalie, who joined KPMG 10 years ago, has taken up the post of office senior partner,  and will be in charge of 100 staff in the city.

She has worked for KPMG UK for 10 years and has held various roles in the firm’s tax practice in Scotland before being promoted to tax director in 2022.

In her new role, Natalie will focus on strengthening KPMG’s position in the Aberdeen market, including its relationships with key local sectors, such as energy.

‘Important time’ for Aberdeen energy transition

Natalie succeeds Paula Holland, who has stepped down after two years in the role.

She said: “This is a particularly important time for Aberdeen as the city continues to play a central role in the energy transition, presenting significant opportunities for growth and innovation.

“I am eager to contribute to this journey and to support our clients across the region. I’m excited to take on this new role and build on the successes achieved to date.”

Vishal Chopra, Scotland senior partner, added: “Natalie has played a key role in our R&D tax team for the last decade, working with businesses in Aberdeen and across the wider region.

“The local economy is going through significant change, and I know Natalie will do a great job in leading our team and supporting businesses with the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

New group MD for north-east financial firm

Meanwhile, north-east firm Acumen Financial Planning has appointed a new group managing director.

Keith Mackie, who has significant experience in banking and financial services, first joined Acumen in 2004 and was appointed a director in 2014.

The financial planning group, employs 87 people spread across its headquarters in Westhill, Aberdeenshire and its other offices in Edinburgh, Elgin, Glasgow, and Peterhead

Mr Mackie said: “I am delighted to be appointed group managing director of our award-winning firm.

Keith Mackie has been appointed Acumen group managing director. Image: Acumen Financial Planning

“Since it was founded by Sandy Robertson in 2002, we have carefully built an impressive multi-disciplinary financial services group and a business legacy to be carried on by future generations of owners and clients.

“We have a remarkable story to tell as a successful business having its roots in Aberdeen and now established across Scotland and recognised nationally as one of the leading independent firms in the UK in our profession.”

Other changes to the director team include Sandy Robertson moving from group managing director to group finance director and Laura Crowe, recently being appointed regional director for Glasgow.

