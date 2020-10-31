Nearly 200 postcodes across north-east affected by power cut

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hundreds of properties in Aberdeen and the north-east been hit by a power cut.

More than 190 postcodes in the Peterculter area have been left without electricity for the past hour.

Homes and businesses in the AB11 to the AB39 postcodes are most affected.

Engineers are currently on-site and are attempting to restore the power, but the reason behind the outage has not yet been identified.

Residents can expect power to be restored by 3.30pm.

A statement on the SSEN website said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference GR9787.”

Meanwhile a handful of postcodes in Moray have also been affected.

Properties in the AB38 postcodes also lost power at 9am.

SSEN has estimated it to be restored by 2pm.

A statement added: “If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference GR9587.”