REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 1,101 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours with 54 in north and north-east

A further 54 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, a total of 1,101 people have receiving positive results since Friday.

Twenty-four deaths have also been recorded, taking the country’s death toll to 2,843.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 63,913 with the new cases representing 6.2% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,149 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 80 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 987,489 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 923,576 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 42 new cases in Grampian since Friday. The north-east’s total is now 3,366.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,068 after 11 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Shetland has recorded one new case, which takes its positive cases to 68.

Orkney and the Western Isles have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours.

Their totals stand at 33 and 69 respectively.