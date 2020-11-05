Section of A96 blocked as car crashes into central reservation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A section of the A96 north of Aberdeen was blocked this evening after a one-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to a stretch of the Inverurie to Aberdeen road, near Blackburn, as a car has collided with the central reservation of the carriageway at the Kinellar roundabout.

The road southbound has been blocked as the incident is dealt with.

Police, fire and the ambulance service are all in attendance.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A police spokesman said: “We were called out at about 5.30pm to a one-vehicle crash, where a car collided with the central reservation.

“The carriageway is blocked and all emergency services are currently on-scene.”

The road was cleared by 7.15pm.