REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 912 new Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, with 32 in north and north-east

A further 32 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

There have been 912 new positive cases recorded across Scotland during the same time frame.

Only one death was recorded, although register offices are generally closed at weekends.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland now stands at 3,040.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 74,355 with the new cases representing 9.1% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,226 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 105 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,045,499 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 971,144 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 26 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,635.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,206 after six new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland all registered no new cases in the past 24 hours.

Their totals remain at 70, 34 and 70 respectively.