Two teenagers charged in connection with wilful fire at former rangers hut in Aberdeen

Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with a wilful fire in Aberdeen.

The former country rangers hut on Old Stonehaven Road in Nigg was set alight last month, resulting in significant damage.

Now, police have confirmed that two 14-year-olds have been charged in connection with the incident.

Both youths will be subject to a report to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

The derelict building is still owned by Aberdeen City Council, although Hermiston Securities have a joint venture agreement with them for the land there.

Four appliances were called out to deal with the blaze and firefighters spent more than three hours extinguishing it.

The entire building was gutted by the fire.

It has lain empty for more than five years after being used as a base by the council’s countryside rangers who are charged with looking after the surrounding Nigg Bay.

Officers thanked members of the local community for their assistance with the inquiry.