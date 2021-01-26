Eight Covid deaths confirmed at care home in Milltimber

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Eight deaths have been confirmed amongst residents at a Milltimber care home.

Care UK, operators of Tor Na Dee care home, revealed that eight residents had died over the past three weeks after testing positive for Covid.

A spokeswoman for the home confirmed that some residents at the home were still in quarantine but the majority were “not showing any serious symptoms.”

She added: “This home had been free of coronavirus cases until late December.

“The team in the home is following very stringent infection prevention and control protocols and is working closely with public health partners to minimise the risk of further infection.

“The home has a plentiful supply of PPE and all the necessary sanitation equipment and team members are fully trained in all aspects of its use.”

Care UK’s regional director Omar Taylor paid tribute to the staff at the home.

He said: ” I would like to offer my condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost someone. This is such sad news and our thoughts go out to all of those who have been affected.

“I would like to thank the team at the home for their tireless work over the past few months.

“There have been quite a few positive tests among the team so those still able to work have taken on extra shifts and new duties to keep residents safe, comfortable, and entertained and to make sure the relatives of those who live here are fully up to date.”

Seven Covid deaths at Tor Na Dee in Milltimber are being investigated by the Crown Office.

The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths at Tor Na Dee care home.

They are being looked at by the Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team, with the families being kept updated.

A Crown Office spokeswoman said: “The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of seven people at Tor Na Dee Care Home in Aberdeen.

“The investigation into the deaths, under the direction of the Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT), is ongoing and the families will be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

It was reported last week that prosecutors were looking into Covid-related deaths in 474 care homes across the country.