REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: No new deaths in north and north-east as Covid cases rise by 36

Covid cases in the north and north-east have risen by 36 in the last 24 hours – but no deaths have been recorded, the latest figures show.

The total number of cases released today by the Scottish Government is also 22 fewer than yesterday, when 58 were recorded.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 36 new cases across the north and north-east, 20 have been recorded in Grampian.

Seven of these cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with a further seven in Aberdeenshire. Six of the new cases are in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,560 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by 13 in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,717.

Three new cases have been identified in the Western Isles, where the total number of cases now stands at 277.

No new cases have been recorded in Orkney or Shetland, with their totals remaining at 70 and 213 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 498 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 204,553 with the new cases representing 3.1% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,409, as 11 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 666 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 64 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 52 in the past day, with three fewer people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,705,020 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,500,467 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 1,717,672 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 108,197 having had both doses required.