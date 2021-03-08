Dyce Primary pupils pull together to launch virtual museum

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Youngsters at an Aberdeen primary school have launched their own virtual museum to celebrate the local community.

Pupils from Dyce Primary collected various artefacts and information during lockdown which they have then curated to create their own digital museum.

The project started as a means of bringing the students closer together and help them connect with their school, but has proved so popular it is now an online resource for everyone to access.

Each class collected information about the community from past and present and then decided how to display it.

We are very proud to launch our Dyce Virtual Museum. It has been created from our February context A Walk in the Past. We would love you to share this widely and to add to our guest book, comments here will be added. @EduAberdeen @EducationScot https://t.co/Ys7JLl7gXc pic.twitter.com/qmKLDFNvAn — Dyce Primary School (@DycePrimary) March 8, 2021

House captain Bella Hunter, who was helped by friends and family with the project, said: “I have really enjoyed learning all about our local area. Dyce has a lot of history, and our airport connects us with the world.

“It has been nice exploring different areas in my local community during lockdown to contribute to our school museum.”

The exercise, which improved the children’s local history knowledge while developing their skills in technology, can be visited on on the school’s website.

Deputy head teacher Emma Shinnie said she was proud of the work put in by students to make the idea a reality.

She said “We have been absolutely blown away by the talents of all our learners.

“They should be incredibly proud of what they have created here, as it truly captures their determination to succeed and resilience displayed during Lockdown 2021.

“This project provided the perfect opportunity to get out and explore Dyce during their daily exercise as well as connecting with loved ones to consider what makes their own families special and finding out all about growing up in Dyce.

“We hope that people who visit our virtual museum enjoy the trip down memory lane and can take time to reflect on their own journeys.

“Our learners really have been aiming high in this challenge and have created a wonderful legacy that we can come back to in years to come.”