REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Covid cases across the north and north-east rise by 135 since Easter

135 new positive Covid cases have been recorded in the north and north-east since Easter, the latest figures show.

The Scottish Government paused daily regional statistics over the Easter weekend, meaning figures were only available today.

Cases in Grampian increased by 25 on Friday, 19 on Saturday, 20 on Sunday, 15 on Monday, and only nine today.

Meanwhile, in the Highlands, cases rose by eight on Friday, 13 on Saturday, 10 on Sunday, nine on Monday, and seven today.

A total of 259 cases have been recorded across Scotland today.

The daily figures showed that no one had died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Regional Breakdown

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,497 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by 47 since Easter, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 5,022.

None of the islands have recorded any cases since last Thursday, with Orkney, Shetland, and the Western Isles remaining on 71, 232, and 294 cases respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen by 259 in the past day.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 220,493, with the new cases representing 2% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains at 7,614, as no new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 196 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 21 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 19 since Easter, with the same number of people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,843,048 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,622,555 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,577,816 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, and 463,780 have received their second dose.