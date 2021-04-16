Friday, April 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Three new Covid deaths as cases rise by 204 in Scotland with 35 in north and north-east

by Annie Butterworth
April 16, 2021, 2:46 pm
Covid-19 cases in the north and north-east have risen by 35 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

In total there were 204 new cases across Scotland, with three new deaths recorded.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 35 new cases across the north and north-east in the past day, 25 have been recorded in Grampian.

However, no further breakdown of the case data is available for April 16 due to a backlog of data being added by the ONS.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,732 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently six people in hospital in Grampian with the virus, up one from yesterday.

In Highland, 10 new Covid-19 cases have been identified the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 5,082.

No new cases have been recorded in any of the island health boards, with Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles totals remaining on 71, 235 and 294 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 204 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 223,261 with the new cases representing 1.4% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,640, as three new deaths was recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 109 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 18 of those in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,875,410 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,652,149 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,722,084 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 688,761 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.