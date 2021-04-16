Cyclist knocked off her bike in Aberdeen thanks two women who came to her rescue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cyclist who was taken to hospital after being knocked from her bike in Aberdeen has paid tribute to two women who came to her rescue.

Sharon Mulvie was cycling home from her work on Wednesday when she was hit by a car at the roundabout on Great Southern Road, near Duthie Park.

The road was closed while emergency services tended to Mrs Mulvie, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

She suffered impact injuries, with bruising on her body, and is still feeling aches two days on.

Mrs Mulvie was helped at the scene by two women, who stopped when they saw the incident and stayed with her until the emergency services came.

Now, she would like to make sure they know how grateful she is for their help – particularly for calming her down when she feared she might be hit by an approaching lorry.

‘Kept me reassured’

She said: “I was just cycling home from work when a car approached on the roundabout and I went into the side of it, at the roundabout at Duthie Park.

“I can’t remember a lot about what happened, just that the car appeared from nowhere.

“I could have lost consciousness but I remember a woman who said she was a first-aider and came to reassure me and really calmed me down.

“I saw a big lorry coming as I was lying there and the woman just calmed me and told me it wasn’t coming this way and was being diverted.

“She just appeared and kept me reassured, as I was just shocked and did not want to move just in case I had broken anything.”

Thanks to everyone who helped

A young woman with blonde hair also stopped to help and phoned the emergency services to come and help.

Mrs Mulvie added: “I just really want to thank them for their help, I was just shocked when it happened and was in a state of panic.

“I was very lucky to avoid serious injuries and they made sure I was fine, and not in any more danger.

“I am very grateful to them, and also the emergency services.

“It was just so unexpected, I was on the roundabout and then the collision happened.

I just spent the rest of time in shock.”

Taken to hospital

Mrs Mulvie was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked out but was discharged the following morning.

She works as a cleaner at Ferryhill Primary School and cycles home to Torry every night.

It was only her third day back at work following the Easter holidays when the crash happened.

The injuries she has sustained will not deter her from returning to work on Monday.

She added: “I am back to work next week as I am not one for sitting about.”

Police closed the roundabout near Duthie Park and the King George VI Bridge after being called shortly after 9.10pm on Wednesday night.