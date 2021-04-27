‘Don’t feed the birds’: Problem gulls migrate to other parts of Aberdeen in lockdown
Aberdeen’s troublesome gull population left the city centre during lockdown, encouraged by people feeding them in their gardens and at the beach.
Those encouraging the birds into other areas are being warned to stop providing them with food, as it encourages them to congregate and steal more.
Gulls are such an issue in Aberdeen that the city council has been forced to put out advice for residents on how best to deal with them – and put
