Dons star Jonny Hayes accused of dangerous driving

Aberdeen FC star Jonny Hayes is facing court after being charged with dangerous driving, it can be revealed today.

The footballer, who is currently in his second stint at the Dons following a spell at Celtic, is alleged to have driven “grossly in excess of the speed limit during hazardous weather and traffic conditions”.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have committed the offence on January 12 this year on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, the A90 North Kingswells Junction and the A90 South Kingswells Junction.