Tuesday, May 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Aberdeen man told ex ‘I’m ready to stab you’ after she found out he had partner and child

By David McPhee
May 25, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: May 25, 2021, 12:25 pm
© Darrell Benns/ DC ThomsonPictured is a locator of Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.
Pictured is a locator of Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

An Aberdeen man has admitted telling a woman he was “ready to stab” her after she tried to break it off.

David Guyan sent dozens of threatening messages to his victim when their relationship soured after it was revealed he was in a long-term partnership with another woman.

Fiscal Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the woman became “alarmed and scared” when Guyan sent her a message telling her “I’m ready to stab you” and “I will kill someone”.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe