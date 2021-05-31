Foodbanks team up with Tesco to stock up on supplies ahead of summer holidays

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Granite City residents are being asked to volunteer to help support children and families this summer.

The plea from both FareShare and the Trussell Trust comes after a surge in people relying on the charities services to put food on the table.

With the demand for food relief at an all-time high, the charities have partnered up with Tesco, who will be collecting donations of long-life produce from July 15-17.

The donations will be given to food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network and to local charities supplied by FareShare, including holiday clubs that provide healthy meals and activities to youngsters outside of term-time.

It is here where volunteers are being asked to pitch in and help out, helping to spread awareness and serving as a point of collection within stores.

Tesco has also pledged to top up customer donations made in-store by 20% in cash to aid the two charities in their work.

Generosity of Aberdeen shoppers praised

The appeal for volunteers comes ahead of Volunteers Week which celebrates the work of volunteers in the UK.

Graeme Robbie, FareShare manager at CFine, said: “More people than ever are struggling to put food on the table and will do for months if not years to come as the economy recovers.

“We have seen a huge increase in people turning to their local grassroots community groups for support and demand for food remains high.”

It is hoped the presence of volunteers within stores will encourage more shoppers to donate.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust added: “We’re seeing more people than ever struggling in extreme poverty and pushed to the doors of food banks because they do not have enough money to survive.

“This isn’t right. But over the last year, we have been overwhelmed by the support people in Aberdeen have shown towards food banks in our network by donating food at Tesco.

“This summer, we would be so grateful if people can share shopping lists of their local food bank’s most-needed items on their social media, support the Tesco Summer Food Collection when they are next in-store, and encourage friends and family to donate. Together we can make a difference and work towards building a hunger-free future.”

Those wanting to find out more about the initiative can do so online.