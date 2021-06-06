Home invasion horror: Young women terrorised by late-night intruder

Four young women have been left traumatised after a terrifying late-night home invasion in Aberdeen.
The victims were awoken at 2am as intruder Jay McBain smashed his way through the patio door of their Westburn Drive home.
As one woman hid in the wardrobe and called police another bravely confronted him in the hallway – and was attacked with a metal bar.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe