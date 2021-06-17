Former primary school site to be turned into 100 homes

A former Aberdeen primary school site will be transformed into a housing scheme as part of a project to create more affordable homes.

The city council’s planning committee today backed proposals to build 99 homes on the site of the old Craighill Primary School in Kincorth.

Pupils from the school were moved elsewhere in 2007 and the building itself was demolished in 2013.

The new builds at Craighill are part of the local authority’s commitment to deliver 2,000 new homes across the city.

There will be a mix of flats and houses, with parking, gardens and public green spaces.

© Supplied

As part of the 2,000 homes project, 99 council homes were built in Smithfield in 2017 and 80 in Manor Walk in 2018.

Construction has also started on 283 units at Wellheads Road and 369 at the former Summerhill Academy site.

Meanwhile work has finished, and tenants have moved into the 67 flats in phase one at Wellheads. Other sites include Auchmill, the former Kincorth Academy, Tillydrone and Kaimhill.

Housing spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “It is great that planning permission has been granted for the new homes at Craighill.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the flats and houses starting to be built, and I’m sure residents in the Craighill area will be watching the progress too.”

As the biggest housing programme in Aberdeen for more than 50 years, the project hopes to provide high-quality homes of different sizes suitable for a range of tenants in a community setting.