A popular north-east restaurant dubbed “Aberdeen’s little corner of Greece” has announced it will soon shut its doors for good – leaving locals “absolutely devastated”.

Christos Greek Taverna on John Street has been bringing the delicious food and “happy buzz” of Eastern Europe to residents of the Granite City since 1991.

Always offering a “warm welcome” with a “lovely atmosphere and excellent food”, the family-run business has become one of locals’ favourite places to celebrate a special occasion or enjoy a meal with family and friends.

Owners of the Taverna announced the “heartbreaking” news on social media on Sunday.

Covid was a ‘very hard’ hit for the business

Christos, who has been running the venue since it first welcomed customers 30 years ago, said the ongoing restrictions and the impact of the pandemic has forced their hand on shutting doors for good.

In his post on Facebook, he said: “It is really heartbreaking to let you all know that after 30 years we have to close our Taverna for good.

“The continuation of the restrictions and the uncertainty hit our business very hard. I don’t want to go to more details at this moment but it is a difficult situation.

“This coming week is our last. Saturday 3rd of July is our last night.

“My family and myself would like to thank you all of you amazing friends for your support and friendship for so many years.

“We will never forget the wonderful memories we created together in Aberdeen’s little corner of Greece.

“I don’t know what the future holds for us. We will keep the Facebook page open and if we have any news I will let you know.

“Thank you very much for everything.”

‘The Taverna will be greatly missed by many’

Hundreds of locals have since shared precious memories from their time at the Greek Taverna, which would be “greatly missed by many”.

Helen Parle said: “Absolutely devastated for you guys but will cherish so many happy memories created in this little corner of Greece with friends and family.

“We will see you on Thursday and hopefully you can return in some form in the future. You’ll be missed greatly.

“Enjoy time with your family and wish you all the best going forward.”

Meghan Collie said: “Aww Christos I’m so sorry to hear this news.

“Your Taverna is my favourite restaurant in Aberdeen – the best food, the best atmosphere and the nicest people. It will be a big miss!

“Thank you for your hospitality, and more importantly your friendship over the years.”

Creating hundreds of memories with family and friends

Many also praised the staff, food and atmosphere in the restaurant as one-of-a-kind, saying others don’t “quite live up” to everything the Taverna has been offering to its loyal customers over the years.

Fay Bernadette Stanton said: “We haven’t lived in Aberdeen for about five years now, but we have many fond memories of celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and valentines days in your restaurant.

“You were our absolute favourite restaurant in Aberdeen and we still reminisce about your food!

“We’ve never found a Greek restaurant down here that quite lives up to you! So sorry to hear you are closing.”

Other said they were “devastated” they will never get the chance to enter the venue once again and sent “their love” and wishes to the family.

Suzanna Mack said: “We are devastated to hear this news, we were so looking forward to coming up soon to see you all.

“Can’t believe this news. We were hoping to make more happy memories with you all this year.

“We are so very sad and sorry for you all. Wishing you much luck and happiness in your future sending you all our love.”

Sandra Tiidt added: “I was really looking forward to visiting you more often during the summer. I can’t imagine how difficult this decision must have been for you.

“The Taverna will be missed greatly by many. It was by far the most warm and atmospheric restaurant in Aberdeen.”