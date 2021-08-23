North-east charity calling on runners to take on new challenge

A north-east cancer charity is calling on runners to take part in a new Aberdeenshire event to raise funds for an outpatient centre.

Friends of Anchor is encouraging runners of all abilities to sign up and tackle the Glack Trail.

The new eight-kilometre off-road event is being organised in aid of the charity’s Anchored Together appeal.

It is being hosted by the Ratcliffe family, who have partnered with the charity for several years.

They previously hosted the popular Glack Attack, a mud run featuring impressive obstacles like the giant’s stepping stones.

Stephen Ratcliffe said: “This is the seventh year we’ve partnered with Friends of Anchor, but this event looks really different to our previous ones, which were muddy obstacle runs.

“This is something new for us and new for the area and we really hope the people of the north-east will get behind it.”

The Glack Attack has raised £80,000 for Friends of Anchor since 2015.

‘Not your average eight-kilometre run’

The run will take place on September 4 in woodland near Dunecht.

Friends of Anchor organised test runners to try out the new route.

Matt Huntington, who was one of the test runners, said: “The trail itself is stunning, a proper cross-country route, without an inch of road or tarmac in sight. It’s definitely not your average eight-kilometre run.

“It’s a great challenge that will make you work hard, and you’ll be rewarded with amazing panoramic views. You’ll get to the end and want to pat yourself on the back – I’d certainly encourage anyone to sign up.”

The Glack Trail is open to everyone over the age of eight, and suitable for any fitness ability.

Mr Ratcliffe explained the “rollercoaster” trail is not just for elite and experienced hill runners.

He added: “We look forward to seeing seasoned runners with us on the day, but we’re extending just as warm a welcome to anyone taking on their first ever trail run. Regardless of your level of experience on trails, this will be a really rewarding event to complete.”

The Anchor Centre

This year, fundraisers’ efforts will support the Anchored Together appeal to raise £2 million towards the Anchor Centre.

The oncology and haematology centre will be located at Foresterhill Health Campus and is planned to open in 2023.

The core cost of the build is covered by the Scottish Government.

Friends of Anchor’s fundraising will enhance the atmosphere of the centre and provide top-of-the-range the equipment and technology.

Carly Munro, donor care lead for Friends of Anchor, said: “The success of Glack Attack is astonishing and with £80k raised, it’s left a lasting legacy in the north-east. We’re really excited to see the Ratcliffe family turn the page to a new chapter of Glack events and we’re grateful to have their continued and heartfelt support.

“We know from experience what a fantastic atmosphere there is on Glack event days, and this one promises a warm welcome and a great challenge for everyone.”

Visit the Friends of Anchor website to sign up for the Glack Trail.