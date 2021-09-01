Wednesday courts round-up – from terrorism to shoplifting

Good evening – it was a varied day in courtrooms across our area.

Trial date set for Aberdeen terrorism trial

A man accused of planning to carry out terrorist acts will stand trial next year.

Richard Smith is charged with the offences, which are said to have occurred between August 2018 and November 2019 at different addresses in Aberdeen.

Prosecutors claim the 28-year-old “with the intention of carrying out acts of terrorism” did “engage in conduct” in the preparation of them.

This includes a claim he allegedly stated “all Muslims must die”.

Smith denies the accusations.

Two months to steal … 12 years to repay

A man who secretly raided his girlfriend’s bank account and made off with more than £15,000 of her inheritance will spend the next 12 years paying her back.

Jordan Edwards has been ordered to pay his victim £100 a month for the next 147 months – taking him up to 2033.

He must also carry out 60 hours of unpaid work after his “opportunistic and calculating” crime.

Edwards was just 17 when he helped himself to thousands of pounds of his then-girlfriend’s cash.

Man threatened to throw 81-year-old wife out high-rise window

A drunk Aberdeen pensioner who threatened to throw his elderly wife out of a high-rise window has been ordered to get on top of his alcohol problem.

Patrick Rothwell, 71, was abusive towards his wife of 27 years on various occasions last June and one point said he would throw her from the window of their flat in Granitehill House.

Rothwell admitted two counts of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and sentencing was deferred for background reports.

Procurator fiscal Carol Gammie told the court: “There appears to be some difficulty between the two largely owing to the accused’s consumption of alcohol.”

War hero seriously hurt in horror smash

A dangerous driver has avoided a prison sentence after causing a horrific smash on the A9 which left a Scottish war hero out of action.

Regimental sergeant major Ian Carlisle was travelling through Highland Perthshire when a van driven by Marvin Aryeetey crossed into his path.

The Inverness soldier, who serves with the 7th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland (7 Scots), tried to veer off the road but was unable to avoid a collision.

Both men were trapped inside their wrecked vehicles and had to be rescued by fire crews.

Mr Carlisle suffered multiple injuries and underwent four operations following the crash in October 2019.

Man accused of serious assault

A man appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today on three charges, including one of assault to injury and danger of life.

Scott Thomson, 32, from Inverness, also faced accusations of assault to injury and threatening or abusive behaviour, alleged to have been committed in Moray.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

Tree harvester’s c-word rant

A man who used the c-word in a rant at his ex after she found a new partner has been fined £380 for breach of the peace.

Tain Sheriff Court heard that Ian Grant, 38, used the expletive during a short confrontation at the home of his ex-partner.

Appearing before the court today, Grant, of Carnmhor Road, Bonar Bridge, admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner, shouting, swearing and committing a breach of the peace on November 28 2020.

Fiscal Depute Pauline Gair told the court that on the night in question Grant’s ex-partner was at her home address with a friend when they began to receive text messages from the accused.

Shoplifter returned to scene of crime

A shoplifter couldn’t keep away from an Inverness supermarket – returning to nab booze five days after a previous theft.

Atif Baig, of Union Street, Inverness, appeared by video link from Barlinnie Prison where he is serving a sentence, to admit three charges of theft and two breaches of a bail curfew.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that Baig was also being held by the UK’s Immigration officials.

The 32-year-old admitted stealing from Aldi on May 18 and May 23 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics and a watch from Debenham’s store in Eastgate on October 1, 2020.

Sentence was deferred until September 28.

